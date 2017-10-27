Ansel Elgort's Baby Driver has got nothing on this kid! A 10-year-old boy from Cleveland, Ohio led police on an epic 45-mile car chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The boy, who was not identified, was pulled out of the car, which belongs to his mother's boyfriend, through the window before kicking and spitting at the troopers, state patrol Lieutenant Richard Reeder told Cleveland.com. According to police, the boy's joyride was his second this month. He was stopped on the interstate with three flat tires on October 16th after taking his mother's car because he was bored, police said.

The boy's fast and furious ride started at about 8:30 a.m. as he was waiting for his sister to take him to school. His mother's boyfriend later told police the 10-year-old stole the car while his sister was showering. The boy's mother frantically jumped in her car to try and find him and called 911, which further enraged the boy. When a trooper pulled up next to him and motioned for the boy to pull over, he just shook his head "no" and stepped on the gas, leaving the trooper in the dust. The 10-year-old was charged with fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, according to Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter.

Three police officers tried to stop the boy as he drove through counties, sometimes reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. The Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the chase once the boy entered the Ohio Turnpike and the troopers attempted to stop the vehicle by boxing it in and putting stop spike strips out, but the boy avoided them by driving through a ditch. The boy then attempted to re-enter the road but the car became stuck in a ditch, causing the chase to end in Erie County.

When the troopers approached the car, they were shocked to see a child behind the wheel. The officers had to break the window to pull the boy out of the car. As the boy was taken into custody, he attempted to spit in several troopers' faces, kicking one in the chin, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. One officer noted that the boy looked younger than 10-years old, stating that he couldn't have been more than 3-feet tall. The boy was taken to a hospital accompanied by his mother and did not sustain any injuries.

As previously mentioned, a Cleveland police report shows that the boy stole his mother's 2013 Dodge Charger on October 16th. Police went to the mother's home and, a short time later, other officers responded to a call about a car driven by a small boy on the interstate in Cleveland in the high-speed lane with three flat tires, according to the report. Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter said a judge in Ohio will hold a hearing later on Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention center. You can check out footage from the high-speed chase below, courtesy of Cleveland.com.