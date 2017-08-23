It's official. Will Ferrell is The 100 Year-Old Man. The improv icon will be starring in the comedy for CBS Films. The script for this hilarious caper will be based on author Jonas Jonasson's bestselling novel The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared. Not only is Ferrell set to play the lead, he'll also be producing the movie.

Will Ferrell is playing senior citizen Allan. The elderly man manages to escapes from his nursing home on his 100th birthday. While he goes on the run, it is revealed that Allan took part in several different defining events from the 20th Century. It's a lot like that little seen movie from 1994 called Forrest Gump. The movie was already made in Sweden. In that version, Allan had a fateful meeting with President Harry S. Truman. And he also had a memorable run-in with Robert Oppenheimer, the guy who created the atomic bomb.

The original book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide since it made its debut in 2012. The Swedish version of the movie, which garnered an Academy Award nomination for best make-up and hairstyling, became the third highest grossing movie in Sweden's film history. It made $50 million at the worldwide box office. Author Jonas Jonasson had this to say about the U.S. Adaptation.