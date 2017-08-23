It's official. Will Ferrell is The 100 Year-Old Man. The improv icon will be starring in the comedy for CBS Films. The script for this hilarious caper will be based on author Jonas Jonasson's bestselling novel The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared. Not only is Ferrell set to play the lead, he'll also be producing the movie.
Will Ferrell is playing senior citizen Allan. The elderly man manages to escapes from his nursing home on his 100th birthday. While he goes on the run, it is revealed that Allan took part in several different defining events from the 20th Century. It's a lot like that little seen movie from 1994 called Forrest Gump. The movie was already made in Sweden. In that version, Allan had a fateful meeting with President Harry S. Truman. And he also had a memorable run-in with Robert Oppenheimer, the guy who created the atomic bomb.
The original book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide since it made its debut in 2012. The Swedish version of the movie, which garnered an Academy Award nomination for best make-up and hairstyling, became the third highest grossing movie in Sweden's film history. It made $50 million at the worldwide box office. Author Jonas Jonasson had this to say about the U.S. Adaptation.
"My character, Allan, knows the art of being funny just by being. That is something Will Ferrell masters to perfection. Great humor with small measurements. I am happy that Allan is now in his hands."
No director is set to helm the comedy at this time. But Jason George, perhaps best known for penning episodes of the Netflix original series, Narcos will be tackling the adapted screenplay. Longtime partners Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum will join Ferrell on the producing side under their Gary Sanchez product banner. Joining them will be Andy Licht, as well as NiceFLX Pictures' Pontus Edgren and Mikael Wallen. Felix Herngren and Henrik Jansson-Schweizer are stepping in as executive producers. Joshua Mehr rounds up the team as a co-producer.
The Gary Sanchez production house is responsible for some of Will Ferrell's best comedies. They include 2008's Step Brothers, as well as other such perennial favorites as The Other Guys, The Campaign, Anchorman 2: the Legend Continues, Get Hard, Daddy's Home and The House. Next up for the company is the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell sequel Daddy's Home 2 and Ferrell will reunite with Holmes and Watson.