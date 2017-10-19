Warner Bros. has released the first trailer, poster and photos for 12 Strong, which sheds some new light on the aftermath of 9/11. On September 11, 2001, the world watched in terror. On September 12, 2001, they volunteered to fight. Chris Hemsworth (Thor, The Avengers films) and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals) star in 12 Strong, a powerful new war drama from Alcon Entertainment, Black Label Media and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Based on the best-selling book Horse Soldiers, it is a story of heroism based on true events that unfolded a world away in the aftermath of 9/11.

12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans-accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare-must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

Award-winning director Nicolai Fuglsig directed the film, which is produced by legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer (the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Black Hawk Down), together with Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill (La La Land, Sicario) under their Black Label Media banner. Oscar winner Ted Tally (The Silence of the Lambs) and Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Parts 1 & 2") wrote the screenplay, based on the acclaimed book "Horse Soldiers" by best-selling author Doug Stanton. The executive producers are Oscar nominees and Alcon principals Andrew A. Kosove and Broderick Johnson (The Blind Side), together with Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Ellen H. Schwartz, Garrett Grant, Yale Badik and Val Hill.

The main cast also includes Michael Peña (The Martian, Ant-Man) and Navid Negahban (American Sniper, TV's Homeland). Joining Hemsworth, Shannon and Peña as the 12 Strong U.S. Special Forces team are Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Geoff Stults (Only the Brave), Thad Luckinbill (Only the Brave), Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies), Ben O'Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Austin Hebert (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Kenneth Miller (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Kenny Sheard (13 Hours) and Jack Kesy (TV's The Strain). Actors portraying soldiers of Afghanistan's Northern Alliance include Laith Nakli (24: Legacy), Fahim Fazli (American Sniper) and Yousuf Azami (Lone Survivor), and Said Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) as a Taliban military leader. Also seen in the film are Elsa Pataky (the Fast & Furious films), as Nelson's wife, and William Fichtner (Black Hawk Down, Armageddon) and Rob Riggle (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Hangover) as U.S. Army officers.

The behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Rasmus Videbaek (A Royal Affair), production designer Christopher Glass (The Jungle Book), editor Lisa Lassek (The Avengers, The Avengers: Age of Ultron), costume designer Daniel J. Lester (assistant costume designer on Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) and Academy Award-winning stunt coordinator/second unit director Mic Rodgers (Hacksaw Ridge, Braveheart). Slated for release on January 19, 2018, 12 Strong will be distributed domestically by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. Lionsgate is handling international distribution. The movie will be going up against STX Entertainment's Den of Thieves, starring Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and O'Shea Jackson Jr. on January 19, 2018. Take a look at the first trailer for 12 Strong, courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube, along with the first poster and photos.