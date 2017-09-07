Netflix's 1922 is an adaptation of Stephen King's short novella of the same name from the Full Dark, No Stars collection and the legendary author is claiming that the rough cut that he saw of the movie is "super creepy" and that it "won't leave his mind." Netflix quietly announced that the adaptation of 1922 was underway in November of last year and that the project would be helmed by Zak Hilditch (These Final Hours) and star Thomas Jane (The Punisher, The Mist) and Molly Parker (The Road) with Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian D'Arcy James, and Neal McDonough. The project is apparently near completion and even in the rough-cut stage, it has Stephen King's seal of approval.

Not much has been reported about Netflix's 1922, but King seemed pretty excited to bring it up during a recent interview. King spoke to Yahoo Movies about 1922 as well as the many other adaptations that are currently in development, including Andres Muschietti's hotly anticipated IT remake, which opens tomorrow in theaters. When the interviewer brought up the list of upcoming and current adaptations, they forgot 1922, which King enthusiastically brought up and mentioned that it stood out from the rest. He had this to say.

"The one you want to watch for is, Netflix did an adaptation of 1922 from Full Dark, No Stars. I think that's going to be out in October or something, and man, I saw a rough cut of that and it won't leave my mind. That is super creepy!"

1922 is based on Stephen King's 131-page story telling of a man's confession of his wife's murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story's unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him. Now it may not sound "super creepy" on paper, it must have something going for it when Stephen King goes out of his way to bring it up and say that he can't stop thinking about it.

It is unclear if the rough-cut that King saw included the score, which was done by famed musical chameleon and Faith No More front man, Mike Patton. Patton very quietly announced his involvement in the project back in May while he was promoting his latest musical project, Dead Cross, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. Patton casually mentioned that the score is "haunting and Hitchcock-y," which sounds like we're in for a very special treat with the score alone. Hopefully Netflix or Mike Patton's label Ipecac, release the score at some point.

Netflix's 1922 is set to premiere exclusively to Netflix subscribers on October 20th, 2017, just in time for Halloween. So far it has Stephen King's seal of approval and the music of Mike Patton, what else do we really need to know at this point? A trailer is expected to be released soon and then we'll be able to get a taste of what we're all in for with 1922.