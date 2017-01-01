It was a pretty safe bet that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was going to be a big hit for Disney and Lucasfilm at the box office, but the numbers are really starting to look impressive. The first ever live-action, theatrically released Star Wars movie to take place outside of the main Skywalker saga has won its third week in a row at the box office and that has pushed it into some very impressive territory. Star Wars: Rogue One is now officially the second highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office for 2016.

Comicbook.com is reporting that after winning its third week at the box office, Star Wars: Rogue One has now grossed an estimated $441 million. That means on the domestic side of things, it has officially passed Captain America: Civil War. That movie wound up making a very impressive $408 million domestically and had a lot of appeal in the form of being a massive crossover Marvel event movie. Not to mention it was our introduction to Tom Holland as the new Spider-Man. Finding Dory still remains the highest domestic earner of 2016, having brought in a very impressive $486 million.

Captain America: Civil War is still going to very comfortably take the top spot worldwide for 2016. The movie wound up grossing $1.15 billion and Rogue one: A Star Wars Story wasn't going to realistically be able to overtake that number on a global scale in the short time it was in theaters during 2016. As of right now, the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise is dancing around the $800 million mark after its third weekend in release, so it could very easily overtake the gross of Captain America: Civil War when all is said and done. It will almost certainly cross the $1 billion mark sooner rather than later.

Finding Dory also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, bringing in $1.02 billion, good enough for the number two spot for 2016. With that said, everything is coming up Disney. The commonality between these three movies is that the House of Mouse was responsible for all of them and ultimately, that means more cash for Disney. They recently became the first studio to ever cross $7 billion at the box office in a single year, largely thanks to the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in its first couple of weeks. Disney now has five of the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2016, with Doctor Strange sitting barely outside at number eleven. So to say they had a great year is a dramatic understatement.

In as much as making a Star Wars movie can be a risk, Star Wars: Rogue One was definitely on somewhat uncertain ground before its release. Since it was taking place outside of the main saga films, it was unclear how well it would do. Nobody expected it to do Star Wars: The Force Awakens numbers (which grossed nearly $1 billion domestically), but Disney has to be happy with the results. It should give them the confidence to try some different things in the Star Wars movie universe in the future, which can really only be a good thing for fans of a galaxy far, far away. One this is for sure: Disney movies in 2017 are sure to make even more money.