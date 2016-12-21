Christmas and New Year's Eve are just around the corner, which means many are looking back at the year that was and reflecting upon it, before starting another trip around the sun. By many standards, 2016 was not a great year, especially considering how many entertainment icons we lost, such as Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder and countless others. Still, it was a great year by movie standards, with a number of iconic characters returning, or being introduced to, the big screen. Instead of looking back with what would be an exceedingly long memoriam reel, we have a succinct new video that breaks down some of this year's cinematic highlights.

This video comes from We Got This Covered, which kicks things off with a look back at the year's most memorable comedy movies. Included in this segment are brief snippets of films such as the divisive Ghostbusters reboot, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Bad Moms, Central Intelligence, The Boss, La La Land, Boo! Madea's Halloween, War Dogs, Hunt for the Wilderpeople Hail Caesar!, The Nice Guys, Everybody Want's Some, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Edge of Seventeen, Masterminds, Zoolander 2, Swiss Army Man and The Brother's Grimsby. This segment is set to the song "Time to Pretend" by MGMT.

The next segment takes us inside the memorable drama films of the year, some of which may be Oscar favorites when the Academy Awards nominations are announced next month. Included in this piece is Free State of Jones, Birth of a Nation, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Fences, Allied, The Finest Hours, Miss Sloane, A Monster Calls, Silence, Me Before You, Bleed for This, Hell or High Water, The Accountant, Imperium and Snowden. This piece is set to an instrumental version of All Along the Watchtower by Devlin. Indies like Hell or High Water and Bleed For This have been getting a lot of buzz as of late, but we'll have to wait and see which movies the Academy favors this year.

It has also been a great year for horror movies, with a number of standouts becoming box office hits. This horror segment includes footage from Don't Breathe, The Conjuring 2, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Lights Out, 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Forest, The Shallows, Train to Busan, Morgan and The Boy. This sequence is set to the song "Nightcrawler" by Gost. On the Animation side, fans are treated to clips from Kubo and the Two Strings, Trolls, Zootopia, Finding Dory, The Secret Life of Pets, Moana, Sausage Party and Kung Fu Panda 3, which is set to an instrumental version of Justin Timberlake's "Can't stop the feeling."

The final segment showcases the year's best action movies, including the current #1 movie in theaters, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, along with Captain America: Civil War, Suicide Squad, Jason Bourne, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Deadpool, Hardcore Henry, Doctor Strange, Assassin's Creed, Star Trek Beyond, The Legend of Tarzan, The Magnificent Seven, The Jungle Book, Warcraft and X-Men Apocalypse. This sequence is set to the a full instrumental version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was also used in the much-lauded Suicide Squad trailer. Take a look at this four-minute video to revisit all of your favorite 2016 movies below.