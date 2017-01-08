Tonight is the big night, with the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Fallon hosting this year's awards ceremony. We'll be updating this story all night long with all of the winners as they're announced, so keep refreshing for the latest updates. The critically-acclaimed musical La La Land lead all nominees, picking up seven nods, followed by the hit drama Moonlight with six nominations and Manchester-by-the-Sea with five nominations. On the TV side, FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story lead the way with five nominations, followed by AMC's The Night Manager with four nominations and several shows earning three nominations, including HBO's Westworld, ABC's Black-ish, HBO's The Night Of, NBC's This Is Us and Netflix's The Crown.

The nominations were announced last month at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick, who were joined by the previously-announced Miss Golden Globe trio, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Lorenzo Soria and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, Barry Adelman. Vying for Best Picture - Drama is A24's Moonlight, CBS Films' Hell or High Water, The Weinstein Company's Lion, Summit Entertainment's Hacksaw Ridge and Amazon Studios' Manchester-By-The-Sea. Nominees for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy are Lionsgate's La La Land, A24's 20th Century Women, 20th Century Fox's Deadpool, Paramount Pictures' Florence Foster Jenkins and The Weinstein Company's Sing Street.

The Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category includes Joel Edgerton for Loving, Casey Affleck for Manchester-by-the-Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fanastic and Denzel Washington for Fences. Joel Edgerton's Loving co-star Ruth Negga wil; be going up against Amy Adams for Arrival, Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane, Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Natalie Portman for Jackie in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category.

On the TV side, Netflix's The Crown, HBO's Game of Thrones, Netflix's Stranger Things, NBC's This is Us and HBO's Westworld will vie for the Best Drama Series award, while FX's Atlanta, ABC's Black-ish, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon's Transparent and HBO's Veep are vying for the Best Comedy Series. In the Best Television Limited Series or Made for Television Movie, ABC's American Crime}, Starz's The Dresser, AMC's The Night Manager, HBO's The Night Of and FX's The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story vying for the Golden Globe.

It was previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will receive the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. Lorenzo Soria is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, CEO of dick clark productions; Mike Mahan, President of dick clark productions; and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers. Take a look at all of the Golden Globes nominees below, and check back for frequent updates with all of tonight's big winners.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Colin Farrell - The Lobster

Hugh Grant -Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill - War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Olivia Coleman - The Night Manager

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Mandy Moore - This is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "City of Stars," La La Land - Music by: Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls - Music and Lyrics by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback

"Faith," Sing - Music and Lyrics by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight

"Gold," Gold - Music and Lyrics by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop

"How Far I'll Go," Moana - Music and Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Nicholas Britell - Moonlight

Johann Johannsson - Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka - Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Lithgow - The Crown

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

John Travolta - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (FX)

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling - London Spy

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce

Issa Rae - Insecure

Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel - Lion

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Hacksaw Ridge (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)

Hell or High Water (CBS Films/Lionsgate)

Lion (The Weinstein Co.)

Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios)

Moonlight (A24)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY 20th Century Women (A24)

Deadpool (20th Century Fox)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Paramount Pictures)

La La Land (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)

Sing Street (The Weinstein Co.)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Annette Bening - 20th Century Women

Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (The Walt Disney Studios)

My Life as a Zucchini (GKIDS)

Sing (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia (The Walt Disney Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE Divines (Netflix)

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)

Neruda (The Orchard)

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group)

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Winona Ryder - Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nick Nolte - Graves

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent