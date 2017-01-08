2017 Golden Globe Awards Winners!
Tonight is the big night, with the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Fallon hosting this year's awards ceremony. We'll be updating this story all night long with all of the winners as they're announced, so keep refreshing for the latest updates. The critically-acclaimed musical La La Land lead all nominees, picking up seven nods, followed by the hit drama Moonlight with six nominations and Manchester-by-the-Sea with five nominations. On the TV side, FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story lead the way with five nominations, followed by AMC's The Night Manager with four nominations and several shows earning three nominations, including HBO's Westworld, ABC's Black-ish, HBO's The Night Of, NBC's This Is Us and Netflix's The Crown.
The nominations were announced last month at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick, who were joined by the previously-announced Miss Golden Globe trio, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Lorenzo Soria and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, Barry Adelman. Vying for Best Picture - Drama is A24's Moonlight, CBS Films' Hell or High Water, The Weinstein Company's Lion, Summit Entertainment's Hacksaw Ridge and Amazon Studios' Manchester-By-The-Sea. Nominees for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy are Lionsgate's La La Land, A24's 20th Century Women, 20th Century Fox's Deadpool, Paramount Pictures' Florence Foster Jenkins and The Weinstein Company's Sing Street.
The Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category includes Joel Edgerton for Loving, Casey Affleck for Manchester-by-the-Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fanastic and Denzel Washington for Fences. Joel Edgerton's Loving co-star Ruth Negga wil; be going up against Amy Adams for Arrival, Jessica Chastain for Miss Sloane, Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Natalie Portman for Jackie in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category.
On the TV side, Netflix's The Crown, HBO's Game of Thrones, Netflix's Stranger Things, NBC's This is Us and HBO's Westworld will vie for the Best Drama Series award, while FX's Atlanta, ABC's Black-ish, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon's Transparent and HBO's Veep are vying for the Best Comedy Series. In the Best Television Limited Series or Made for Television Movie, ABC's American Crime}, Starz's The Dresser, AMC's The Night Manager, HBO's The Night Of and FX's The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story vying for the Golden Globe.
It was previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will receive the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. Lorenzo Soria is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, CEO of dick clark productions; Mike Mahan, President of dick clark productions; and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers. Take a look at all of the Golden Globes nominees below, and check back for frequent updates with all of tonight's big winners.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Colin Farrell - The Lobster
- Hugh Grant -Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill - War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Olivia Coleman - The Night Manager
- Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
- Chrissy Metz - This is Us
- Mandy Moore - This is Us
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Viola Davis - Fences
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
- "City of Stars," La La Land - Music by: Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
- "Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls - Music and Lyrics by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
- "Faith," Sing - Music and Lyrics by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight
- "Gold," Gold - Music and Lyrics by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop
- "How Far I'll Go," Moana - Music and Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
- Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
- Nicholas Britell - Moonlight
- Johann Johannsson - Arrival
- Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka - Lion
- Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager
- Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
- John Travolta - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (FX)
- American Crime (ABC)
- The Dresser (Starz)
- The Night Manager (AMC)
- The Night Of (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Felicity Huffman - American Crime
- Riley Keough - The Girlfriend Experience
- Charlotte Rampling - London Spy
- Kerry Washington - Confirmation
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Atlanta (FX)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
- Transparent (Amazon)
- Veep (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker - Divorce
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath
- Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
- Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
- Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins
- Dev Patel - Lion
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- Hacksaw Ridge (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
- Hell or High Water (CBS Films/Lionsgate)
- Lion (The Weinstein Co.)
- Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios)
- Moonlight (A24)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- Amy Adams - Arrival
- Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Ruth Negga - Loving
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
- Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
- Joel Edgerton - Loving
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington - Fences
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- 20th Century Women (A24)
- Deadpool (20th Century Fox)
- Florence Foster Jenkins (Paramount Pictures)
- La La Land (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
- Sing Street (The Weinstein Co.)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Annette Bening - 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Stone - La La Land
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
- Moana (The Walt Disney Studios)
- My Life as a Zucchini (GKIDS)
- Sing (Universal Pictures)
- Zootopia (The Walt Disney Studios)
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE
- Divines (Netflix)
- Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Neruda (The Orchard)
- The Salesman (Cohen Media Group)
- Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
- Damien Chazelle - La La Land
- Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
- Damien Chazelle - La La Land
- Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
- Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- This is Us (NBC)
- Westworld (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Winona Ryder - Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
- Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Gael Garcia Bernal - Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Nick Nolte - Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
- Bryan Cranston - All the Way
- Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager
- John Turturro - The Night Of
- Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story