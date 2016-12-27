There were a great many things that were bad about 2016, but despite some disappointments, it wound up being a pretty good year for movies. All things considered, anyway. Now that the year is just about over, we can look ahead to what 2017 has to offer movie fans, and there happens to be a whole lot, no matter what kind of movies you're into. This new 2017 movie trailer supercut is proof of that.

The folks over at Moviepilot recently uploaded this epic trailer to their YouTube channel, for all of the upcoming movies to look forward to in 2017. And it definitely does the trick. In total, they included bits and pieces from 66 movies ranging from Star Wars: Episode VIII to Baywatch. The trailer only clocks in at about two and a half minutes in length, which is about the average length of a standard movie trailer, but they manage to cram a ton into that small timeframe.

Interestingly enough, when everything is cut together this way it almost feels like some cohesive story of some kind, even though much of the imagery is disjointed and there is little in the way of story offered up. Really, it just winds up being a sizzle reel of sorts, but an effective one. They even managed to make a quick shot of Monster Trucks look cool. If early reviews are to be believed, that is definitely a movie you can skip. Especially when there are 65 other potentially great movies featured here to look forward to.

2017 really does have a staggering amount of movies that seem like they could be great. Marvel Studios will be releasing three movies in the same year for the first time since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started back in 2008. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is due out on May 5, with Spider-Man: Homecoming set to follow on July 7 and Thor: Ragnarok wrapping things up on November 3. Thor: Ragnarok was absent from this trailer since Marvel hasn't released anything yet, but it is definitely something to look forward to. Elsewhere in the world of superheroes, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Logan are all set to hit theaters in 2017 as well, so fans of the genre have plenty to look forward to.

Outside of superhero movies, there are plenty of other franchise represented here. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Fate of the Furious, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Fifty Shades Darker, Transformers: The Last Knight and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter are all represented, and that really only scratches the surface. In truth, when looking at all of it in this way it seems almost exhausting to think about how many times you may have to wind up going to the movies next year. That said, not all of these movies are going to deliver. That is a given. Look what happened with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Assassin's Creed this year.

2016 saw Disney set a new record, grossing more than $7 billion at the box office in a single calendar year. Deadpool went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, we got our first ever Star Wars spinoff movie and oh so much more. So what will 2017 have in store? This gives us a pretty good idea and gives us a lot to look forward to. Be sure to check out the video for yourself below.