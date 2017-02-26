2017 Oscar Winners List
Tonight is Hollywood's big night, with the 89th Oscars being broadcast live on ABC tonight, starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. We'll be watching the awards being handed out live and updating this full list of winners as the telecast goes on. Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year's Oscar telecast, with La La Land currently the front runner to take home many of the major awards.
Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Monday, February 13 through Tuesday, February 21.
Leading the way for this year's awards is the hit musical La La Land, which is coming off a record-breaking performance at the Golden Globes, where it won all seven awards it was nominated for. La La Land was nominated for a record-tying 14 awards, equaling the record set by a pair of Best Picture winners, All About Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1997. La La Land is also the first musical with original music and story to receive a Best Picture nomination since All That Jazz (1979) and the second since Anchors Aweigh (1945).
Paramount's Arrival and A24's Moonlight trail La La Land with eight nominations apiece, including nods for Best Picture. The other Best Picture nominees are Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion and Manchester By the Sea. Fences also picked up nominations for Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis) and Best Adapted Screenplay (August Wilson). Hacksaw Ridge also picked up nominations for Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Director (Mel Gibson) along with nods for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.
Hell Or High Water picked up four nominations in total, including Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges, Best Original Screenplay (Taylor Sheridan) and Best Film Editing. Lion received six nominations including nods for Best Supporting Actor (Dev Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies), Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Manchester By the Sea also grabbed six nominations, including Best Actor (Casey Affleck), Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, both going to Kenneth Lonergan. Hidden Figures got the least nominations for a Best Picture with just three nods, including Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi). The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The Academy Awards also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Take a look at the full list of nominations below.
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- Sing - Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy
- Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi
- La Femme Et La TGV - Timo Van Gunten and Giacun Caduff
- Silent Nights - Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
- Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- The White Helmets - Orlando von Einseidel and Joanna Natasegara
- Extremis - Dan Krauss
- 4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki
- Joe's Violin - Kahane Coooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
- Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
BEST FILM EDITING
- Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
- Arrival - Joe Walker
- Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
- La La Land - Tom Cross
- Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
- Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
- Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
- Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
- Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner
- Moana - John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer
- My Life as a Zucchini - Claude Barras and Max Karli
- The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
- Blinda Vaysha - Theodore Ushev
- Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller
- Pearl - Patrick Osborne
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- The Salesman - Iran
- Land of Mine - Denmark
- A Man Called Ove - Sweden
- Tanna - Australia
- Toni Erdmann - Germany
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Viola Davis - Fences
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
- Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
- La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli
- Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
- La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- O.J.: Made In America - Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
- Fire at Sea - Gianfranco Rossi and Donatella Palermo
- I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety, Herbert Peck
- Life Animated - Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
- 13th - Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
- Allied - Joanna Johnston
- Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
- Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land - Mary Zophres
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
- A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
- Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges - Manchester By the Sea
- Dev Patel - Lion
- Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
BEST PICTURE
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By the Sea
- Moonlight
BEST ACTOR
- Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington - Fences
BEST ACTRESS
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Ruth Negga - Loving
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
- Emma Stone - La La Land
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST DIRECTOR
- Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
- Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- Manchester By the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- "City of Stars" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- "The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
- "How Far I'll Go" from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Jackie - Mica Levi
- La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
- Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
- Passengers - Thomas Newman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Arrival - Bradford Young
- La La Land - Linus Sandgren
- Lion - Greig Fraser
- Moonlight - James Laxton
- Silence - Rodrigo Pietro
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Arrival - Eric Heisserer
- Fences - August Wilson
- Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- Lion - Luke Davies
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
- Manchester By the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women - Mike Mills