Tonight is Hollywood's big night, with the 89th Oscars being broadcast live on ABC tonight, starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. We'll be watching the awards being handed out live and updating this full list of winners as the telecast goes on. Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year's Oscar telecast, with La La Land currently the front runner to take home many of the major awards.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Monday, February 13 through Tuesday, February 21.

Leading the way for this year's awards is the hit musical La La Land, which is coming off a record-breaking performance at the Golden Globes, where it won all seven awards it was nominated for. La La Land was nominated for a record-tying 14 awards, equaling the record set by a pair of Best Picture winners, All About Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1997. La La Land is also the first musical with original music and story to receive a Best Picture nomination since All That Jazz (1979) and the second since Anchors Aweigh (1945).

Paramount's Arrival and A24's Moonlight trail La La Land with eight nominations apiece, including nods for Best Picture. The other Best Picture nominees are Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion and Manchester By the Sea. Fences also picked up nominations for Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis) and Best Adapted Screenplay (August Wilson). Hacksaw Ridge also picked up nominations for Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Director (Mel Gibson) along with nods for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Hell Or High Water picked up four nominations in total, including Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges, Best Original Screenplay (Taylor Sheridan) and Best Film Editing. Lion received six nominations including nods for Best Supporting Actor (Dev Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies), Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Manchester By the Sea also grabbed six nominations, including Best Actor (Casey Affleck), Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, both going to Kenneth Lonergan. Hidden Figures got the least nominations for a Best Picture with just three nods, including Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi). The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The Academy Awards also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Take a look at the full list of nominations below.

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION Sing - Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy

Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi

La Femme Et La TGV - Timo Van Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights - Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT The White Helmets - Orlando von Einseidel and Joanna Natasegara

Extremis - Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki

Joe's Violin - Kahane Coooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

BEST FILM EDITING Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

La La Land - Tom Cross

Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana - John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

My Life as a Zucchini - Claude Barras and Max Karli

The Red Turtle - Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Blinda Vaysha - Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl - Patrick Osborne

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM The Salesman - Iran

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Sweden

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

BEST SOUND MIXING Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

BEST SOUND EDITING Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE O.J.: Made In America - Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Fire at Sea - Gianfranco Rossi and Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety, Herbert Peck

Life Animated - Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

13th - Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

BEST PICTURE Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTOR Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

BEST ACTRESS Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST DIRECTOR Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

"City of Stars" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I'll Go" from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Arrival - Bradford Young

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Silence - Rodrigo Pietro

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney