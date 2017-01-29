Last night, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced this year's winning motion picture, television, and new media productions at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Closing the evening, the film La La Land and its producers Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt won the PGA's Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. This category is one of the most eagerly anticipated of season and is widely considered a strong prognosticator for the Oscars, as the Zanuck Award has matched the win for Best Picture 19 times in its 28-year history.

The Netflix television series Stranger Things (Season 1) and its producers Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson won the PGA's Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama. The Jerry Seinfeld-created web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8) won the Award for Outstanding Digital Series for the third year in a row. Also, votes for the Award for Outstanding Sports Program resulted in a tie between Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22) and Vice World of Sports (Season 1).

In addition to its competitive awards, the PGA presented special honors to producer James L. Brooks with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; producer Megan Ellison with the Visionary Award; Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman with the Milestone Award; producer Irwin Winkler with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; and Focus Features' Loving with the Stanley Kramer Award, which was accepted by producer Colin Firth on behalf of the film.

The 2017 Producers Guild Awards Co-Chairs are Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. Sponsors of this year's event are Buick, Official Automotive Partner of the Awards; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner of the PGA and sponsor of the Visionary Award; Wanda Studios; ARRI; and Jo Malone. The Producers Guild of America presents the 2017 Producers Guild Awards honoring excellence in motion picture, television and new media productions, as well as some of the living legends who shape the profession. In 1990, the Producers Guild held the first-ever Golden Laurel Awards, which were renamed the Producers Guild Awards in 2002. At that first show, Richard Zanuck and Lili Fini Zanuck took home the award for Best Produced Motion Picture for Driving Miss Daisy, establishing the Guild's awards as a bellwether for the Oscars.

The Producers Guild of America is the non-profit trade group that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild has more than 7,500 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by providing members with employment opportunities, seeking to expand health benefits, promoting fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts such as encouraging sustainable production practices. For more information and the latest updates, please visit Producers Guild of America website ProducersGuild.org and follow on social media.

LIST OF 2017 PRODUCERS GUILD AWARD WINNERS

The theatrical motion picture winners are:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Zootopia - Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures: O.J.: Made in America - Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

The television winners are:

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama: Stranger Things (Season 1) - Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television: *The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and mini-series. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)- Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: Atlanta (Season 1) - Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: Making a Murderer (Season 1) - Producers: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television: The Voice (Season 9-11) - Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3) - Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program: *Votes resulted in a tie for this category. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22)

Vice World of Sports (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program: Sesame Street (Season 46)