The Golden Globe awards are airing tonight on NBC, which in essence kicks off the annual awards season race celebrating the year's best movies. There is also another awards ceremony that hands out awards to the year's "worst" movies, the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies. While we'll likely have to wait a short while for the full nominations to be unveiled, the 2017 Razzies short list has been unveiled, and it seems that Warner Bros.' blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has found itself in almost every category.

The nominations short list was unveiled by a YouTube user dubbed "truthhopelove," who took a video showing an email he received which features the 2017 Razzie nominations short list. The email reveals that voting will close on January 16, although the nominations won't be released until a few days later. Traditionally, the Razzie nominations come one day before the Oscar nominations are announced, and since this year's Oscar nominations won't be announced until January 24, the Razzie nominations will likely be announced on January 23, barring any break in tradition.

It's possible that the DCEU adventure Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice could have the most nominations of any movie, since they are nominated in six of the eight major categories, with seven nominations in total. Batman v Superman is on the Razzie nominations short list in the Worst Prequel, Remake, Ripoff or Sequel category, along with Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor (Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Director (Zack Snyder), Worst Actor (Ben Affleck) and Worst Picture. The only two awards it isn't in contention for are Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress, which makes sense since Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was one of the most beloved aspects of the divisive movie.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant has also tied Batman v Superman with six nominations, including Worst Prequel, Remake, Ripoff or Sequel, Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer), Worst Actress for both Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley and Worst Picture. Assassin's Creed is shortly behind with five nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Justin Kurzel, Worst Supporting Actor (Jeremy Irons) and Worst Actress (Marion Cotillard), although main star Michael Fassbender is not on the short list for Worst Actor.

This email doesn't reveal the short list for the Razzie's newest award, the Razzie Redeemer Award. First introduced in 2014, the Razzie Redeemer Award goes to the former Razzie winner who has gone on to redeem his or her self through good movies. Ben Affleck won the first award in 2014, for his recent work in Argo and Gone Girl, and Sylvester Stallone won the award last year, after his comeback performance in Creed which won him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. Take a look at the Razzie short list below, which features quite a bit of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Check back in a few weeks for the official nominations.

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blair Witch

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black (rip-off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Legend of Tarzan

London Has Fallen

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Ride Along 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY Assassin's Creed

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black

Ghostbusters

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Mother's Day

Suicide Squad

Zoolander 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Cassi Davis - Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julianne Hough - Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson - Mother's Day

Keira Knightley - Collateral Beauty

Helen Mirren - Collateral Beauty

Aubrey Plaza - Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour - Fifty Shades of Black

Octavia Spencer - The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Sela Ward - Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig - Masterminds / Zoolander 2

Kate Winslet - Collateral Beauty

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nicolas Cage - Snowden Benedict Cumberbatch - Zoolander 2 Johnny Depp - Alice Through the Looking Glass Jesse Eisenberg - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Will Ferrell - Zoolander 2 Jeff Goldblum - Independence Day: Resurgence Jeremy Irons - Assassin's Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Jared Leto - Suicide Squad T.J. Miller - Office Christmas Party Geoffrey Rush - Gods of Egypt Brenton Thwaites - Gods of Egypt Owen Wilson - Masterminds / Zoolander 2

WORST DIRECTOR Dinesh D'Souza - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich - Independence Day: Resurgence

Justin Kurzel - Assassin's Creed

Dan Mazer - Dirty Grandpa

Greg McLean - The Darkness

Babak Najafi - London Has Fallen

Tyler Perry - Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas - Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2

Michael Tiddes - Fifty Shades of Black

WORST ACTRESS Jennifer Aniston - Mother's Day / Office Christmas Party

Marion Cotillard - Allied / Assassin's Creed

Megan Fox - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Radha Mitchell - The Darkness

Tyler Perry (as Madea) - Boo! A Madea Halloween

Margot Robbie - The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad

Julia Roberts - Mother's Day

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts - The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In

Shailene Woodley - The Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST ACTOR Ben Affleck - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Kevin Bacon - The Darkness

Gerard Butler - Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D'Souza (as himself) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro - Dirty Grandpa

Zac Efron - Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Liam Hemsworth - Independence Day: Resurgence

Brad Pitt - Allied

Will Smith - Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad

Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2

Marlon Wayans - Fifty Shades of Black