2017 Razzies Nominate Batman v Superman, Assassin's Creed as Worst of the Year
The Golden Globe awards are airing tonight on NBC, which in essence kicks off the annual awards season race celebrating the year's best movies. There is also another awards ceremony that hands out awards to the year's "worst" movies, the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies. While we'll likely have to wait a short while for the full nominations to be unveiled, the 2017 Razzies short list has been unveiled, and it seems that Warner Bros.' blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has found itself in almost every category.
The nominations short list was unveiled by a YouTube user dubbed "truthhopelove," who took a video showing an email he received which features the 2017 Razzie nominations short list. The email reveals that voting will close on January 16, although the nominations won't be released until a few days later. Traditionally, the Razzie nominations come one day before the Oscar nominations are announced, and since this year's Oscar nominations won't be announced until January 24, the Razzie nominations will likely be announced on January 23, barring any break in tradition.
It's possible that the DCEU adventure Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice could have the most nominations of any movie, since they are nominated in six of the eight major categories, with seven nominations in total. Batman v Superman is on the Razzie nominations short list in the Worst Prequel, Remake, Ripoff or Sequel category, along with Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor (Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Director (Zack Snyder), Worst Actor (Ben Affleck) and Worst Picture. The only two awards it isn't in contention for are Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress, which makes sense since Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was one of the most beloved aspects of the divisive movie.
The Divergent Series: Allegiant has also tied Batman v Superman with six nominations, including Worst Prequel, Remake, Ripoff or Sequel, Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer), Worst Actress for both Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley and Worst Picture. Assassin's Creed is shortly behind with five nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Justin Kurzel, Worst Supporting Actor (Jeremy Irons) and Worst Actress (Marion Cotillard), although main star Michael Fassbender is not on the short list for Worst Actor.
This email doesn't reveal the short list for the Razzie's newest award, the Razzie Redeemer Award. First introduced in 2014, the Razzie Redeemer Award goes to the former Razzie winner who has gone on to redeem his or her self through good movies. Ben Affleck won the first award in 2014, for his recent work in Argo and Gone Girl, and Sylvester Stallone won the award last year, after his comeback performance in Creed which won him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. Take a look at the Razzie short list below, which features quite a bit of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Check back in a few weeks for the official nominations.
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Blair Witch
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- Fifty Shades of Black (rip-off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- The Legend of Tarzan
- London Has Fallen
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
- Ride Along 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Assassin's Creed
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Ghostbusters
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Mother's Day
- Suicide Squad
- Zoolander 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Cassi Davis - Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Julianne Hough - Dirty Grandpa
- Kate Hudson - Mother's Day
- Keira Knightley - Collateral Beauty
- Helen Mirren - Collateral Beauty
- Aubrey Plaza - Dirty Grandpa
- Jane Seymour - Fifty Shades of Black
- Octavia Spencer - The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- Sela Ward - Independence Day: Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig - Masterminds / Zoolander 2
- Kate Winslet - Collateral Beauty
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage - Snowden
Benedict Cumberbatch - Zoolander 2
Johnny Depp - Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell - Zoolander 2
Jeff Goldblum - Independence Day: Resurgence
Jeremy Irons - Assassin's Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto - Suicide Squad
T.J. Miller - Office Christmas Party
Geoffrey Rush - Gods of Egypt
Brenton Thwaites - Gods of Egypt
Owen Wilson - Masterminds / Zoolander 2
WORST DIRECTOR
- Dinesh D'Souza - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich - Independence Day: Resurgence
- Justin Kurzel - Assassin's Creed
- Dan Mazer - Dirty Grandpa
- Greg McLean - The Darkness
- Babak Najafi - London Has Fallen
- Tyler Perry - Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Alex Proyas - Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2
- Michael Tiddes - Fifty Shades of Black
WORST ACTRESS
- Jennifer Aniston - Mother's Day / Office Christmas Party
- Marion Cotillard - Allied / Assassin's Creed
- Megan Fox - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Radha Mitchell - The Darkness
- Tyler Perry (as Madea) - Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Margot Robbie - The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad
- Julia Roberts - Mother's Day
- Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Naomi Watts - The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In
- Shailene Woodley - The Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST ACTOR
- Ben Affleck - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Kevin Bacon - The Darkness
- Gerard Butler - Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen
- Henry Cavill - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dinesh D'Souza (as himself) - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Robert De Niro - Dirty Grandpa
- Zac Efron - Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- Liam Hemsworth - Independence Day: Resurgence
- Brad Pitt - Allied
- Will Smith - Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad
- Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2
- Marlon Wayans - Fifty Shades of Black
WORST PICTURE
- Assassin's Creed
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Collateral Beauty
- The Darkness
- Dirty Grandpa
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- London Has Fallen
- Mother's Day
- Suicide Squad
- Zoolander 2