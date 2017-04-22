Summer isn't here yet, but that doesn't mean we can't start looking forward to it. Amidst the blazing sun, the cool waves and that late afternoon breeze, there is another constant and that is, you guessed it, Summer Movies. No matter how good or bad they are, one thing about them is always certain. There will always be more next year.

However, in 2017, we have a year like no other. Before you roll your eyes and sigh, "You guys say that every year!" Know one thing, we do not. There is just something about this latest list that seems to stand out more than in recent years. As always, there's an eclectic mix. But this thatch of films really shimmies into uncharted territory.

How you ask? Well, have we ever seen a movie that tackles the inner emotions of an emoji? Has Captain Underpants ever been given the big screen treatment? What about the big screen pairing of Spider-Man and Iron Man in their own movie? Not to mention All Eyez on Me, the Tupac Shakur movie?

Also mixed into this, we have some anticipated (even if familiar) horror in Annabelle 2. We've got the comedy/drama Rough Night which sees a night with a male stripper go very bad (did you see what I did there...Very bad things....as in we know this is just a thinly veiled remake of Very Bad Things....But no one is going to notice, right?). Then there's a film like It Comes At Night which can best be described as a thinking person's horror film.

So it is without further adieu that we give you all the summer movies you definitely don't want to miss, which we culled with help from The Numbers. This list has been copiously aggregated. Know that we left no stone unturned in trying to bring you the creme dela creme of of 2017 Summer movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 4)

How good does it make you feel that there is going to be a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie this summer? Yup, you heard that right. Star-Lord, Gamora, Baby Groot, Drax and a bunch of other characters are returning for another installment of this popular franchise. Add to this that none other than Kurt Russell is joining the cast, and you have a film that is practically a license to print money. This new adventure goes even deeper in trying discover who Peter Quill's/Star-Lord's parents were. If this seems like unusual fare for a comic book movie that is precisely what makes Guardians of the Galaxy so special. Young people love it because of the bigger than life characters. Adults love it because it is a kids film with adult sensibilties. Big summer blockbusters don't come anymore readymade than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.