Fox isn't slowing down with the X-Men movies anytime soon. The studio is going to be releasing three Marvel comic book movies next year for the first time ever and the future looks quite full as well. The studio has just locked down release dates for six as-of-yet unrevealed Marvel movies through 2021. The question now becomes, what are they going to be?

As reported by Collider, Fox has set release dates on June 7, 2019, November 22, 2019, March 13, 2020, June 26, 2020, October 2, 2020, and March 5, 2021. Easily the most interesting part of that slate is the fact that Fox is going to release another three movies in 2020. Marvel Studios only just this year started doing that for the first time and part of that had to do with the fact that they are releasing Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is a co-production between Marvel and Sony. Does Fox feel like they've finally cracked the code beyond the main X-Men franchise?

In order to figure out what some of these mystery movies may be, it is probably most helpful to look at what Fox has coming up next year. New Mutants is going to arrive, and possibly launch a brand new spin-off franchise, on April 13, 2018. That will be followed by Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018, with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the seventh installment of the main X-Men franchise, set to round out the year on November 2, 2018.

It is tough to speculate what dates possible movies may land, but we do know some of what is coming. Fox has already said that Deadpool 3 is in development and, given the insane success that the first movie enjoyed and the probable success of Deadpool 2, that will almost certainly get one of those release dates. Best guess? June 26, 2020. But that's just a guess, since it will be about two years after Deadpool 2. It seems like a fairly safe bet that one of those 2019 release dates will wind up going to the X-Force movie, which will expand upon some of the characters, like Cable and Domino, that will be introduced in Deadpool 2. Last we heard, Joe Carnahan (The Grey) was working on a script and is possibly being eyed to direct, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It also seems likely that New Mutants 2 will be a thing, unless the first one bombs. There will also surely be another installment of the main X-Men franchise. Whatever shape that will take is up in the air, but if X-Men: Dark Phoenix manages to adapt that storyline successfully under the direction of Simon Kinberg, it will help was the bad taste that X-Men: Apocalypse out of everyone's mouths. Lastly, we can't rule out another Fantastic Four movie somewhere in there. It more than likely won't be a sequel to 2015's failed reboot, but Fox is rumored to be working on a new script right now and it is a possibly huge franchise for them. And, oh yeah, almost forgot. Gambit starring Channing Tatum is still coming. So we also have that to look forward too. Or not.