This summer movie season was really rough in a lot of ways. Specifically, it was a very disappointing season at the box office. But there were some very bright spots and, in an under the radar sort of way, 47 Meters Down was one of those bright spots. The indie movie wound up being a surprise hit at the box office and as a result, the studio is officially moving ahead with a sequel, somewhat predictably titled 48 Meters Down.

The news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter who state that director Johannes Roberts is set to return for the 47 Meters Down sequel, which he co-wrote with Ernest Riera. THR also has the first plot details for 48 Meters Down, which is also going to be produced and financed by emerging U.K. banner Fyzz Facility. Mandy Moore won't be returning for this installment, but a new group of girls is going to be terrorized by an even larger group of sharks. Here's what to expect from the 47 Meters Down sequel.

"this time [the movie] will move the deadly shark action from Mexico to Brazil and follow a group of girls looking for adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Hoping to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about some hidden underwater ruins only to find that the turquoise waves of their secret Atlantis aren't completely uninhabited."

47 Meters Down probably won't go down in the history of all-time great shark movies, but it will certainly go down as one of the more financially successful ones. Made for just $5.5 million, the movie grossed $44 million at the domestic box office and $53 million worldwide. Considering the very low-budget, that makes for a huge return on investment. James Harris of The Fyzz Facility had this to say about the sequel news.

"We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations. 48 Meters Down will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level."

Considering that 47 Meters Down worked with a pretty minimal premise, it shouldn't be too difficult for them to up the stakes for the sequel. Even if 48 Meters Down is, at least in name, only taking it an extra meter below the surface. Altitude Film Sales handled 47 Meters Down and will be doing the same for 48 Meters Down, which they'll start doing in Toronto. Here's what Altitude's Mike Runagall had to say.

"47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level."

There is no timetable for the production schedule or release of 48 Meters Down, but it sounds very much like this is getting put on the fast track. Especially since the script for the sequel is already one. In any case, if you're a fan of shark movies, you've got at least one more coming down the pipeline in the relatively near future.