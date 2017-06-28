It's time to drench the Eggnog with some top shelf rum. The girls are back, and it's going to be a rough holiday season. Today we have the worldwide premiere of the first trailer for STXfilms' A Bad Moms Christmas. Milas Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn return. And making their introduction as the 'original BAD moms' are Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon.

On November 3, STX Entertainment wants you to celebrate like a MOTHER. Jay Hernandez, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, and David Walton also round out the ensemble cast for A Bad Moms Christmas. The movie was written and directed by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, the pair behind the first movie, which was an unexpected blockbuster hit.

This new adventure for the Bad Moms follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Director of photography Mitchell Amundsen comes aboard to collaborate with returning members of the Bad Moms behind-the-scenes creative team, production designer Marcia Hinds, editor James Thomas, and costume designer Julia Caston. Says Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

"Jon and Scott's hilarious premise for A Bad Moms Christmas will not only let fans continue their laugh out loud love affair with Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn's relatable antics, but adding Peter, Justin, Cheryl, Christine and Susan, and the holidays to the equation is more than we could have hoped for as we continue this important franchise for STX Entertainment."

A Bad Moms Christmas was shot entirely on location in Atlanta, Georgia. And it won't be the last time this team hit the city over the last half of this decade. Lucas and Moore are hoping to make this a yearly tradition. And they are planning at least 9 more sequels. Produced for just $20 million, Bad Moms surprised everyone when it brought in nearly $180 million at the worldwide box office during the summer of 2016. A Bad Dads spin-off is also being planned, but it won't get in the way of the Bad Moms having fun. Says Lucas about their franchise plans for the Momverse.

"We know that the studio is excited about expanding the world. There's a lot of discussion at the studio about what the next steps are going to be. We think that those characters are so... there's such good chemistry with them, we think we could do 10 movies with them and it would be fun. We want to go full Police Academy where we are on, like, Number 9 or 10 and still trying out how to make this funny."

And the series is already off to a fine start, as the sequel hits theaters just a little over a year and a half since the first hilarious outing made its debut in theaters. Now, we have our first look at A Bad Moms Christmas. We dare you not to laugh!