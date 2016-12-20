2016 was a very good year for studio horror movies, and 2017 is looking like it could be quite nice for horror fans as well. After spending quite some time doing massive, blockbuster movies, director Gore Verbinski is returning to the world of horror with A Cure For Wellness, which is due out early next year. Now, 20th Century Fox has released a brand new, full-length trailer, giving our best look yet at the upcoming horror thriller.

20th Century Fox uploaded the trailer online recently, and unlike the first trailer, this gives us a very good idea of the actual story in A Cure For Wellness. It looks as though this movie will be borrowing more from Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island than The Conjuring, but there are definitely enough moments in this trailer to get horror fans excited. Here is the official synopsis for the movie.

"An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of The Ring, comes the new psychological thriller, A Cure for Wellness."

Gore Verbinski has largely avoided horror ever since The Ring more than a decade ago and has moved on to directing massive tentpole movies, like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well the disastrous reboot of The Lone Ranger. So it will be interesting to see what he can bring to the horror genre after being away for so long and after working on very different, high-profile type projects. A Cure for Wellness will have some stiff competition upon release, as it will be going up against Matt Damon's monster flick The Great Wall, as well as the Charlie Day and Ice Cube comedy Fist Fight. The Great Wall already had a tremendous debut in China, so there will likely be high-demand for that when it comes out.

In addition to the release of the new trailer, Fox also released a brand new, very unsettling poster for the movie. The poster features Mia Goth hanging out in a bathtub full of slug creatures, which is also something that is teased in the new trailer. We have no idea if this movie is going to be good yet, but it certainly gets an A for effort in terms of creepy imagery so far.

A Cure For Wellness is being directed by Gore Verbinski with a screenplay by Justin Haythe. The movie stars Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest, Lisa Banes, Adrian Schiller, Ivo Nandi, Natalia Bobrich and Judith Hoersch. Be sure to check out the new trailer and poster for A Cure for Wellness for yourself below. A Cure for Wellness is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2017.