Disney's adaptation A Wrinkle in Time is shaping up to be one of next year's most highly-anticipated films, as fans wait for the next batch of footage following the first A Wrinkle in Time trailer that dropped at the D23 Expo back in July. There has been no confirmation as to when the next footage may arrive, but director Ava DuVernay just recently dropped an interesting piece of news on social media, confirming that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has come aboard to do the score. The director included a photo of herself alongside the composer in the editing bay, where fans can get a new glimpse of Storm Reid's pivotal character Meg Murry.

The director revealed on social media that she has "listened to his music for years and swooned," before confirming that he will compose the score for A Wrinkle in Time. It's possible that the composer coming aboard now could mean that he will be putting together the music for the next trailer for this adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's iconic novel. Still, there is no indication yet that another trailer is coming soon, especially since we have roughly six months left before the movie hits theaters. This updates is the latest we've gotten on this project since the star-studded Wrinkle in Time cast descended upon the D23 Expo.

The story centers on Meg Murry, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father. The cast includes Oprah Winfrey (Selma, The Butler) as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon (Wild, Walk the Line) as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, Inside Out) as Mrs. Who, Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond, Hell or High Water, Into the Woods) as Mr. Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and The Beast, Belle) as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis (Birdman, The Hangover) as The Happy Medium, André Holland (Moonlight, Selma) as Principal Jenkins, Levi Miller (Pan) as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace, and introducing Storm Reid as the iconic literary character Meg Murry.

Director Ava DuVernay made history by taking on this adaptation, making her the first black female director to take the helm of a $100 million movie, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first female to direct a $100 million movie with 2002's K-19: The Widowmaker, starring Harrison Ford. Most recently, Patty Jenkins took the helm of Warner Bros. superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, which took in $412 million domestic and $820.6 million worldwide. We'll have to wait until March 9, 2018 to see if Ava DuVernay can take A Wrinkle In Time to similar box office heights.

Ava DuVernay directs from an adapted screenplay by Jennifer Lee, who is best known for writing the scripts for a pair of Disney animated hits, Frozen, the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and the beloved Wreck-It-Ralph, both of which have sequels coming up in the next few years. A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018, going up against The Weinstein Company's The Upside and STX Entertainment's Gringo. While early March isn't often the ideal release for a big-budget movie, Disney has found success in that frame as of late, including this year's Beauty and the Beast, which opened in third weekend of March and is still the highest-grossing movie of the year, with $504 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide. Aside from the Game of Thrones music, Ramin Djawadi has also comopsed the scores for Westworld, The Strain, Prison Break and Person of Interest, along with movies like the upcoming The Mountain Between Us, The Great Wall, Pacific Rim and Iron Man, just to name a few. Take a look at the photo below from Ava DuVernay's Twitter, as we wait for more on A Wrinkle in Time.