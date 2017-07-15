Shortly after Disney unveiled the first A Wrinkle In Time trailer, the studio dropped the first teaser poster for this adventure at the D23 EXPO in Anaheim, thrilling the thousands of Disney fans in attendance. The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love. This epic adventure could continue the studio's new trend of dominating the spring box office.

For the past three years, Disney has been finding much success with the movies they open in the month of March. In 2015 the studio debuted their live-action adaptation of Cinderella, which took in $201.1 million domestically and $543.5 million worldwide, from a $95 million budget. Last year, the studio broke the bank with their animated hit Zootopia, which earned $341.2 million domestically and $1.02 billion globally, which also ranked as the highest grossing original movie ever, not based on any previously existing intellectual property. And this year, the studio has another huge hit with Beauty and the Beast, which is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year with $504 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide, from a $160 million budget. It's possible that this Wrinkle in Time adaptation could certainly follow in is predecessors footsteps.

Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg's younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides, Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest.

Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them. Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The supporting cast includes Michael Pena, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard and Zach Galifianakis.

Director Ava DuVernay made history by signing on to direct this project, making her the first African-American director to make a $100 million movie. As of now, A Wrinkle in Time will go up against STX Entertainment's Gringo, starring David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried, and an untitled remake of the French film The Intouchables, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. Take a look at the new poster for A Wrinkle In Time below.