Disney is finally giving A Wrinkle in Time the big-budget blockbuster treatment it deserves and giving Ava DuVernay the massive movie she deserves, all in one go. This feels like a classic Disney thing to do, long before the age of Marvel superheroes and modern Star Wars movies. This is right in their wheelhouse. And now we have the very first trailer for the live-action adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time to help possibly move this much higher up your "most anticipated 2018 movies" list.

The trailer for A Wrinkle in Time was released during Disney's D23 Expo, which takes place once every two years. They have positioned this movie as one of their big releases next year and, as such, they decided to make a big deal about it at this year's event. Not only is this movie going to be visually impressive, but it also is very significant. With A Wrinkle in Time, director Ava DuVernay becomes the first woman of color to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million or more. Given what happened with Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman, and more importantly, given DuVernay's track record, there should be literally zero reason to worry.

A Wrinkle In Time is based on author Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy novel, which was first published in 1963. The novel tells the story of a girl who is sent to space with her brother and friend by three strange beings, after her scientist father disappears. Not only does A Wrinkle In Time allow Ava DuVernay to work with a female protagonist, but it will also likely allow her a lot more creative freedom than she would have been given on something like Black Panther. She turned down several, high-profile projects, like Black Panther, before ultimately deciding to tackle the beloved novel as a big screen adaptation for Disney. This seems like the right kind of project for someone like DuVernay.

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time centers on Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract (not the one from The Avengers) to travel there. Joined by Meg's classmate Calvin O'Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

The impressive cast includes Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Zach Galifianakis, Storm Reid, Deric McCabe, as well as Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and the one and only Oprah Winfrey as the three Mrs. Disney has set a March 9, 2018, release date for the movie, so be sure to clear your calendars, Disney fans. You can check out the first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time for yourself below.