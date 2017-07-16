Disney kicked off its second day of the D23 Expo with the highly-anticipated live-action movies panel, where films from Walt Disney Studios, LucasFilm and Marvel took center stage in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center. This two hour panel got off to a strong start with the cast and director of A Wrinkle in Time taking the stage to debut the first Wrinkle in Time trailer, much to the delight of the D23 crowd. If you weren't able to make it to this special event, we have the full panel video below, along with interviews with the stars and director Ava DuVernay.

Disney's production president Sean Bailey welcomed A Wrinkle in Time cast members Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine along with newcomer Storm Reid and visionary director Ava DuVernay to the D23 stage, where they thrilled fans with a first look at the teaser trailer and Wrinkle in Time poster. The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic, takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love.

Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg's younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides, Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest.

Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them. A Wrinkle in Time opens nationwide March 9, 2018. This upcoming Disney adventure will go up against STX Entertainment's Gringo, starring David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried, and an untitled remake of the French film The Intouchables, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston.

Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The film also stars: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland and Rowan Blanchard, with Zach Galifianakis. Ava DuVernay made history by taking on this adaptation, becoming the first African-American female director to take the helm of a film that has a $100 million budget. Take a look at the full panel video and interviews with the cast of A Wrinkle in Time from the D23 Expo, and in case you missed it, we also have the trailer and poster below.