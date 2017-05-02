After coming out more than two years ago in the U.K., Robin Williams' final movie is going to get released in the U.S. The comedy Absolutely Anything, in which Williams voices a dog, has finally secured distribution from Atlas Distribution Co. Outside of the appeal that comes from Robin Williams, the movie also serves as something of a Monty Python reunion, which isn't likely to happen again on the big screen.

According to Deadline, Absolutely Anything will be given a limited release, with Atlas hoping to get the movie in theaters on May 12. Terry Jones, who directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Life of Brian and The Meaning of life, directed Absolutely Anything from a script that he wrote more than 20 years ago. The movie also stars Monty Python alums John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin. So comedy fans have several very good reasons to go see this movie. Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that Terry Jones has dementia, so we probably won't be seeing many more projects from him in the future.

Absolutely Anything stars Simon Pegg in the lead role as a man who, via aliens, acquires the power to do anything he desires. Similar to Bruce Almighty, but without the actual God angle. At one point, he decides to make his dog talk, which his how Robin Williams comes into play. Though you won't actually see him on screen, Williams is a great voice actor and this is his last movie, so anything is better than nothing.

Robin Williams died tragically in 2014, but he had several movies that were completed that hadn't been released yet. U.S. audiences already had the chance to see Merry Friggin' Christmas, Boulevard and, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, which was easily the biggest movie to be released after Williams' death. Absolutely Anything made its way to theaters in the U.K. back in 2015 and made about $2 million at the box office. That certainly didn't make it a huge hit, which probably is part of the reason that it took so long for the movie to secure distribution in the U.S. The comedy outing probably won't rake it in with this new release either, but there is probably some money to be made. However, there will be some huge movies in theaters on May 12, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 being released the week before and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword being released on the same day.

If you are planning on checking out Absolutely Anything, which also stars Kate Beckinsale, in theaters, you may want to temper your expectations a bit. Despite having an incredible cast, the movie currently holds a very poor 15 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 30 percent audience rating. Still, there should be some joy in getting to see a movie with Robin Williams in it one last time. You can check out the trailer for Absolutely Anything for yourself below.