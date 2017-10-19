Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Acrimony, the new film from director Tyler Perry, along with the new poster and first look photo featuring stars Taraji P. Henson and Lyriq Bent as the married couple Melinda and Robert. For those expecting a wacky Tyler Perry comedy, you won't find that here, with the director taking a turn into thriller territory with this tale of marital strife that is much, much darker than the filmmaker's Madea comedies, but it remains to be seen how audiences will react to this type of movie from the acclaimed director.

Acrimony centers on a faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson), tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent), becomes enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. The trailer takes us back to the beginning of their relationship, when a young Melinda (Ajiona Alexus) first meets a young Robert (Antonio Madison), showing the early days in their relationship, along with Robert's proposal, their wedding, with Melinda telling her unseen therapist that their 18-year marriage seemed to pass by like days, as Melinda starts to suspect her husband of cheating on her.

After following her husband around, she realizes that he has been leading a double life, already engaged to another woman named Diana (Tika Sumpter), although her therapist adds that it's possible she's looking at this deceit from the wrong angle, which is paired with scenes featuring Melinda seemingly going off the deep end, stating that Robert "caused all of this," showing scenes of Melinda losing it while Robert is with a moving company, seemingly moving all of his things out of their home, along with another scene in a courtroom where she has to be restrained once again.

The supporting cast includes Danielle Nicolet, Jazmyn Simon, Jason Vail, Brian Kayode-Patrick Johnson, Jay Hunter and Ptosha Storey. Tyler Perry directs from his own script, and while he is best known for writing, directing and starring in his Madea movies, the multi-talented filmmaker only writes and directs in this project with no on-camera roles. This project joins his pantheon of non-Madea movies such as Daddy's Little Girls, The Family That Preys, Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too?, For Colored Girls, Good Deeds and The Single Mom's Club.

Taraji P. Henson also has the upcoming action-thriller Proud Mary hitting theaters on January 12, 2018, just a few months before Acrimony arrives on March 30, 2018, which is shaping up to be quite the competitive weekend next year. Also opening in the late March frame is Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated adaptation Ready Player One, along with Open Road Films' romantic drama Midnight Sun and Pure Flix's faith-based sequel God's Not Dead 3. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube, along with the new poster and first look photo.