After teaming up for four Jackass movies together, including the most recent, 2013's Bad Grandpa, Paramount and Johnny Knoxville are back at it again. The actor has signed on to star in, produce and co-write the script for new comedy Action Park. The studio is already eyeing a March production start in South Africa, but no other cast members have been confirmed at this time.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news on this project, which Johnny Knoxville will produce alongside Billy Gerber and Derek Freda. Johnny Knoxville will also co-write the script with John Altshuler and Dave Krinsky, who are best known for co-creating the hit HBO series Silicon Valley with Mike Judge. Tim Kirkby is set to direct, having most recently directed the pilot episode of Amazon Studios' hit series Fleabag.

The story centers on what would happen if "Knoxville and his cohorts irresponsibly designed and operated their own theme park." It isn't known if this brief synopsis is referring to the actor's rowdy "cohorts" from the Jackass movie franchise, such as Bam Margera, Steve-O and Wee Man, or completely different characters. Regardless, this will mark Johnny Knoxville's return to Paramount after a number of projects in a row, such as 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bad Grandpa, although he didn't return to voice Leonardo in last year's sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja: Out of the Shadows.

If this project is in the same vein as the Jackass movies, it could be quite the profitable hit for Paramount. Bad Grandpa, which essentially combined the hidden-camera stunts from the Jackass movies with a unique narrative story, grossed $15 million worldwide, from just a $15 million budget. It's possible that this project could use the same sort of hidden camera stunts to surprise possibly unwitting fans who attend this amusement park, while splicing a narrative through-line into the film. That is only speculation at this point, since we don't have much to go on for this project, but it certainly does sound intriguing.

Johnny Knoxville most recently starred in the action-comedy Skiptrace, alongside Jackie Chan, and in Elvis & Nixon alongside Michael Sheen and Michael Shannon. He currently has two other projects in post-production, Weightless, starring Julianne Nicholson and Alessandro Nivola, and Above Suspicion, where he stars alongside Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston and Thora Birch. Director Tim Kirkby only has one feature film to his credit, 2013's The Blind Spot, but he has become quite the prolific TV director in recent years. He has worked on several episodes of Veep, Playing House, Man Seeking Woman, Grace and Frankie, You, Me and the Apocalypse and the upcoming IFC series Brockmire. Hopefully we'll find out more about Action Park in the very near future.