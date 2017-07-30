A new piece of concept art from James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been released and it provides the best view of Adam Warlock's cocoon that we have seen to date. When it was announced that Ayesha was going to play a part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, many assumed that Adam Warlock would make some kind of appearance in the movie and he did, albeit in a way that most were not assuming. Warlock's introduction to the MCU came by way of a shot of his cocoon and a mention from Ayesha during a credit scene.

The concept art of Warlock's cocoon comes to courtesy of the website Art Station. Ian Joyner worked on the cocoon concept art and mentions that he did quite a few passes and also brings up that he enjoyed the process and even hints that he was a fan of Marvel Comics before he started his designs. The concept art has the cocoon looking vaguely H.R. Geiger-like with golden hues and futuristic, but almost old looking at the same time.

James Gunn has been teasing fans lately about the addition of Adam Warlock to the MCU. Fans had predicted that the character would show up in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok or even Avengers: Infinity War, but those predictions all turned out to be false. So Gunn has been showing off that he has been reading up on Warlock leading to speculation that he will have to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially after the credit scene where Ayesha motions to the cocoon and says that "I shall call him... Adam." Gunn has confirmed that we will not see Warlock in Avengers: Infinity War, so it would make sense to see Warlock emerge in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since Gunn expressed interest in bringing Warlock into Volume 2 and has also expressed his love of the character. It also makes sense because Gunn has spoken about bringing Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha) back and Adam Warlock will undoubtedly be connected to Ayesha in the 3rd installment of Guardians.

Warlock got his origins in 1967's Fantastic Four #66 and was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Warlock was involved in a two-part storyline centered on the evil scientists attempting to bring him back to life through genetic modifications and cloning in an attempt to make Adam the perfect human. At that time he was simply referred to as Him! He thought he was too perfect for earth, so he left, but returned later after getting caught in a space trap and battling with Thor. It wasn't until 1972's Marvel Premiere #1 where Adam Warlock got his name.

Fans of the MCU have been waiting for Adam Warlock's inclusion into the big screen and that moment should be coming up sooner rather than later. Though nothing has been officially announced other than where we won't see Warlock, it may very well be the next installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy, which could happen as early as 2020 since the treatment has already been written and finished by James Gunn. That first treatment will obviously go through numerous changes before the official screenplay is written, so we're still a ways off. You can check out the Adam Warlock cocoon concept art below from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, along with the finished movie version and how it looked in the comic.