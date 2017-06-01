James Gunn shared on social media that he is reading up on Adam Warlock for his inclusion in the MCU. Gunn previously confirmed that Adam Warlock will be appearing sometime in the near future, but it's not clear where he'll jump in. Adam Warlock was teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, where eagle-eyed fans noticed his cocoon in the Collector's vault. And later in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in a post-credit scene after Ayesha has just lost almost all of the Sovereign's ships trying to kill the Guardians. It looks like she might get into some hot water for it. However, she looks up at a new "birthing pod" that looks very familiar to Marvel fans. Ayesha says that the council won't be mad once they see her new creation, "Adam".

Gunn posted an Instagram Story (a short video clip) of him reading a book with Adam Warlock on the cover with the caption "A little night reading." The Instagram Story is supposed to disappear after awhile like Snapchat, but a fan took a screenshot and posted it to Reddit fueling speculation to where Warlock will jump into the MCU. Many fans are arguing to see Warlock in Thor: Ragnarok or even in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but those theories don't really make much sense and seem more like high hopes.

Gunn has confirmed that we will not see Warlock in Avengers: Infinity War, so it would make sense to see Warlock emerge in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since Gunn expressed interest in bringing Warlock into Volume 2 and has also expressed his love of the character. It also makes sense because Gunn has spoken about bringing Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha) back and Adam Warlock will undoubtedly be connected to Ayesha in the 3rd installment of Guardians. This is a long way out and Gunn is clearly in the beginning stages of setting up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Warlock got his origins in 1967's Fantastic Four #66 and was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Warlock was involved in a two-part storyline centered more on the evil scientists attempting to bring him back to life through genetic modifications and cloning in an attempt to make Adam the perfect human. At that time he was simply referred to as Him! He thought he was too perfect for earth, so he left, but returned later after getting caught in a space trap and battling with Thor. It wasn't until 1972's Marvel Premiere #1 where Adam Warlock got his name. It wasn't until 2007 that fans got to see the Warlock that they know with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So it looks like we'll have to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to see the debut of Adam Warlock. Gunn has also announced that Guardians will end after Volume 3, or at least the crew of Guardians as a whole. Rumors of a Gamora spin-off and even the idea of a Groot spin-off have been discussed, but it is still much to early to begin speculating about life after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Check out the screenshot of Gunn doing his homework below.