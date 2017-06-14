Last week, we reported the sad news that movie and TV icon Adam West passed away at the age of 88, after a battle with leukemia. The iconic actor had a career that spanned over five decades, but he is still best known for portraying the original Batman, in the hit 1966 TV series, alongside Burt Ward as Robin. The city of Los Angeles is putting together a special event tomorrow in honor of this late icon, where the iconic Bat-Signal will be lit over Los Angeles.

DC Comics announced that the event will take place Thursday, June 15 at 9 PM PT on the Spring Street steps of Los Angeles City Hall (200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012). If fans are not able to join in the tribute Thursday night, the West family encourages Adam's "old chums" to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold. Here's DC's official statement about tomorrow night's big event honoring Adam West.

"Holy Bat-signal, Batman! In a fitting tribute to pop culture icon Adam West, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck will join surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal at City Hall this Thursday evening, June 15. The legendary star of the classic "Batman" TV series, which aired from 1966-68, passed away on Friday, June 9 at the age of 88. In remembrance of West's unforgettable portrayal of the celebrated "Bright Knight," Mayor Garcetti and Chief Beck will light the iconic Bat-signal, which will be projected onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at Spring Street. Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West's signature role as the true crimefighter."

Just last year, Adam West revealed in an interview that he actually wanted to play Thomas Wayne, Bruce's late father, in Ben Affleck's upcoming reboot The Batman. The actor did return to his roots as the Caped Crusader in last year's hit animated movie Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, where he was joined by Burt Ward and another original Batman TV series star, Julie Newmar, returning as Catwoman. Warner Bros. already announced an animated sequel, slated to arrive sometime this year, with William Shatner voicing Two-Face. 13th Dimension reached out to Warner Bros., who confirmed that Adam West had already completed his voice work for the sequel before his passing.

Batman and the Caped Crusaders even got a one-night-only theatrical release last year, but with this sequel likely marking one of the last Adam West roles ever, it's possible that Warner Bros. may give it a full theatrical release, but no release plans have been confirmed. Warner Bros. hasn't released any plot information or cast details for the sequel yet, but it's possible those announcements will be made during Comic-Con next month. Take a look at DC Comics' tweet announcing tomorrow's Bat-Signal event honoring Adam West in L.A.