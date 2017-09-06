While we await the Untitled Adidas Puma Project movie to hit theaters we have an awesome story for all you sneakerheads out there. Oktoberfest is a few days away and Adidas has just the pair of shoes that any Oktoberfest repeat visitor needs: Puke and beer repellent shoes. That's right, get as loose as you want without ruining your kicks. The fast-approaching German folk festival is known as a time to celebrate Bavarian culture, but has taken on a new meaning over the years since the initial celebration in 1810. It's now more known as a worldwide time to guzzle as many fine beers as you can. In fact, in 2013, the 16-day festival served 7.7 million liters of beer in Germany alone.

As you can imagine (or know from experience), Oktoberfest can be a challenging time for your clothing as newbs spill beer and over-indulge in the fine German cuisine, leading to a disaster area on the ground. But thankfully, Adidas is here to save the day with a brand-new beer and puke repellent shoe entitled the Adidas München. The 43einhalb Sneaker Store brings us the news and not only is the new shoe designed to make it through multiple days and even years of Oktoberfest abuse, it is also designed to match your lederhosen.

The München comes in a rich brown color and is made with fine leather and the inner-lining is made to match the table cloth with micro-check design to give it an additional Alpine flavor. The sneaker also says "Prost," which means cheers in German, with gold lettering next to the iconic three Adidas stripes. But that's not all, if you pick up the beer and vomit repellent shoe, you'll get a custom beer mug from select retailers. Feel free to barf and spill as much beer as you want on these shoes because they can take a beating.

The Munich Oktoberfest originally took place in the 16-day period leading up to the first Sunday in October. In 1994, this longstanding schedule was modified in response to German reunification. In result, if the first Sunday in October falls on the 1st or the 2nd, then the festival would run until October 3 (German Unity Day). Thus, the festival now runs for 17 days when the first Sunday is October 2 and 18 days when it is October 1. In 2010, the festival lasted until the first Monday in October (October 4), to mark the event's bicentennial. Thank your lucky stars because the 184th Oktoberfest goes until October 3rd this year, which means an additional day of calling in sick to work without the sick ruining your shoes.

The science behind the Adidas München has not been revealed yet, but rest assured, there are many out there who are ready to test the new footwear and stretch it to its limits with all of the sauerkraut puke they can handle. The München are available now and you should order really quick because Oktoberfest is just around the corner. Impress your friends! Surprise strangers! Puke on your new Adidas shoes without a care in the world and thank Adidas. You can check out the official commercial for the München below.