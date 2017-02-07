Worlds collide in the new trailer for Aftermath, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy (Our Brand Is Crisis, 12 Years A Slave) and Maggie Grace (The Taken Series, Lockout), alongside Martin Donovan. Catch the intense thriller, inspired by actual events, hitting theaters and on-demand April 7th! In addition to the trailer, we also have the first poster featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This new trailer for Aftermath debuted on YouTube today, teasing quite the unique story. Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter. We're choosing not to include any actual details about the true story the film is based on, since there will be some huge spoilers revealed if we did so.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Martin Donovan, Kevin Zegers, Hannah Ware, Glenn Morshower, Mariano Klaveno, Mo McRae and Larry Sullivan. Elliott Lester directs from a script by Javier Gullon. Elliott Lester directed the critically-acclaimed HBO Films movie Nightingale, starring David Oyelowo, and the upcoming Sleepwalker, starring Richard Armitage, Haley Joel Osment and Ahna O'Reilly. Javier Gullon is best known for writing the indie thriller Enemy starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Out of the Dark, starring Julia Stiles and Scott Speedman.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Aftermath will receive a wide release or not, the first weekend in April is shaping up to be quite competitive. Currently slated for release on April 7 is Warner Bros.' comedy remake Going in Style, which boasts an all-star cast including Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine. Also opening on that date is Sony's animated comedy Smurfs: The Lost Village, High Top Releasing's magical thriller Sleight, Lionsgate's drama Wonder and PureFlix's The Case for Christ. It's also worth noting that all of these movies will have to face Universal's sure-fire blockbuster The Fate of the Furious one week later on April 14.

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky also serves as a producer through his Protozoa Pictures company along with Emmett Furla Oasis' Randall Emmett and George Furla, Peter Dealbert, Scott Franklin and Arnold Schwarzenegger. While Aftermath will be facing a number of high-profile competitors, it could very well carve out a niche at the box office in its theatrical release, and it could also find a big audience on VOD as well. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Aftermath, to get ready for its release exactly two months from today.