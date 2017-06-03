As the Faith No More and Boo-Ya Tribe song goes, 'It's just another body murdered!' As it appears that Neill Blomkamp's much talked about sequel Alien 5 is officially dead with no signs of resuscitation. And we can pretty much blame Ridley Scott's lackluster Alien: Covenant for the cancelation of this particular franchise installment.

Speaking with The Verge, director Neill Blomkamp hammered the final nail into the coffin of his once anticipated sequel. He says this.

"I think it's totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It's sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it's gone now, and the way that it all is, it's just not going to live."

The true story behind what happened may never come out. But as it were, Ridley Scott decided he wanted to make a true Alien prequel since fans were disappointed with Prometheus. Blomkamp's Alien 5 was supposed to happen first, but Scott apparently said no way. As Alien: Covenant got closer and closer to its release date, it became more apparent that the other movie was doomed.

Then Alien Covenant opened to less than thrilled reviews. And the fans felt nothing more than bored. The movie only made $36 million on opening weekend, and in its first 15 days, has thus far only pulled in a disappointing $64.3 million. Its worldwide take currently sits at $165.3 million. Ridley Scott was planning two more Alien: Covenant sequels to bridge the gap between them and the original Alien from 1979, but now the movie, with an estimated $97 million, is sitting on the edge of being a flop. In turn, Blomkamp's Alien 5 has becoming the unwilling victim in this scenario. And it's unclear if those other Alien movies Ridley Scott has planned will ever really happen.

Asked to clarify his comments, Blomkamp went onto say this.

"Ridley [Scott] was one of my idols growing up. He's so talented and he's made this film that really set me off in a direction. I want to just be as respectful and not go stamping around in this world that he created. I think that if the circumstances were different, and I didn't feel like I was getting too close to something that he obviously feels a massive personal connection to, that things that may have played out differently. But I did want to be as respectful as possible."

Who knows if Alien 5 will be resurrected once the lingering stink drifts from Alien: Covenant's reception and box office take. But Neill Blomkamp fans shouldn't feel too slighted. The untimely death of Alien 5 may mean we'll see the long discussed District 10 sooner as opposed to never.

Neill Blomkamp recently announced his new project Oats Studio Volume One, which will be a collection of thrilling new sci-fi shorts from his own studio. Asked if District 10 would land at Oats Studio, Blomkamp had some, at first, discouraging words. But then revealed that a District 9 sequel is still very much being planned. About doing it at Oat Studios, he said this.

"Probably not, no. In order to do that you would have to interact with the studios that own those films. The whole point here is to just be autonomous and just do whatever we want. With District 9, I plan on making another film in that world. To go back and work with WETA, and make the film would be cool, but anything that pre-exists like that may not be the best fit for whatever we're trying here."

Ok. So, sci-fi fans. We'll probably never see the return of Ripley in an Alien movie. But we may soon get a sequel to one of the greatest Aught sci-fi masterpieces made. Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad.