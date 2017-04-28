Remember a couple of years ago when it looked like District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was going to make a proper sequel to Aliens with Sigourney Weaver and other cast members set to return? That idea has unfortunately been scrapped, despite the fact that everyone seemed to be totally into it. Even the folks at Fox. A lot of that seemingly had to do with Ridley Scott wanting to finally make Alien: Covenant. But now he has shed some light, at least from his perspective, on the proposed Alien 5 and, according to him, it wasn't really all that far along.

As part of the promo tour for Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott recently did an interview with the French publication Allocine. Some of what was said in that interview has been translated to English and, while the translation is a bit rough, it looks like Alien 5 wasn't nearly as far along as had been previously reported. Here is what Ridley Scott had to say about it.

"I think he will never see the light. There was never a scenario, just an idea that evolved into a pitch of ten pages, I had to participate as a producer but it did not go any further because the Fox decided that She did not want to do it. I had already done Prometheus and worked on Covenant."

This seems to contradict what we had heard about Alien 5 previously. In case you aren't familiar with the situation or don't totally remember, during the press tour for Chappie, Neill Blomkamp randomly posted some concept art for an Alien sequel idea he had, which would largely ignore the events of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Fans went absolutely crazy for the artwork, which then got Fox's attention. That led to the movie reportedly getting the green light, with Sigourney Weaver on board set to reprise her role as Ripley and Michael Biehn as Hicks. The script was reportedly done, a script that James Cameron called "amazing." However, before things could really get going, Ridley Scott decided that he finally wanted to make his follow-up to Prometheus and that is where Alien 5 stalled out.

The fact of the matter is that Alien is Ridley Scott's franchise. Even though he would have been a producer on Alien 5, it wouldn't have really been his movie. At the time, that seemed like an okay thing for many fans, since Prometheus wasn't quite what many wanted it to be. But now that Alien: Covenant looks to be a return to form for the franchise, the fact that Alien 5 isn't happening stings a lot less. Plus, Ridley Scott has stated that he has plans for quite a few more Alien movies following Alien: Covenant. He will have one more prequel movie that leads us up to the events of the original Alien, as well as another new trilogy of movies.

It is hard to know exactly who is right here and to what degree. Is there actually a completed script for Alien 5 that Ridley Scott just didn't see? Maybe we'll never know, because it seems like this movie isn't going to happen. Sigourney Weaver and Neill Blomkamp want to do it, but the director cast serious doubt on it earlier this year on Twitter, saying that the chances of it happening are "slim." That is sad, but the good news is that Alien: Covenant is set to hit theaters on May 19. So you will be able to get your Xenomorph action in very soon, even without Alien 5.