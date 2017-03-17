We are still a couple of months away from Alien: Covenant hitting theaters, but that isn't preventing Ridley Scott from planning way ahead. Assuming this movie is everything we hope it could be, and it looks like it will be, that is probably for the best. Not only does the director have a script written for the next installment, but he has revealed the title for it as well.

While speaking with Fandango, Ridley Scott revealed that the title for the next Alien movie will be Alien: Awakening. That, in itself, is pretty interesting but it is how he said it, or more, where he said it that really raises some eyebrows.

"There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien ... It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant. (T)here will be more after this. If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more."

Alright, so that is pretty interesting. There are one of two things going on here. One, Ridley Scott slipped up and said the titles of these movies in the wrong order. Two, he is going the completely crazy route and Alien: Awakening will be a prequel to Alien: Covenant. That would be enough to make anyone's head hurt. Prometheus, a prequel to the original Alien, will be followed by Alien: Covenant, a movie that is a sequel to Prometheus but also still a prequel to Alien. Then will come Alien: Awakening, a movie that will be a prequel to the Alien prequel Alien: Covenant and a sequel to the prequel Prometheus. Or, hopefully, it is just that he screwed up and he meant to say "Prometheus, Covenant, Awakening."

What is also interesting is that Ridley Scott pretty much confirms that after Alien: Awakening, we will be bumping right up against the events of the original Alien, which is very exciting. But as he has said previously, he wants to make these movies for a long time and possibly as many as six of them. He reiterates that here, saying that if Alien: Covenant and Alien: Awakening do well, there will be another Alien trilogy. As for where that trilogy will fall in the timeline is unclear, but it looks like Ridley Scott is going to be completely happy making these movies until the day he dies. If the movies are good, there probably won't be any complaints.

There is the elephant in the room here that possibly needs to be addressed. Ridley Scott is 79-years-old and Alien: Awakening isn't even going to be his next movie. It has been announced that he will helm All the Money in the World, a movie based on the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, which may have Natalie Portman playing Getty's mother Gail Harris. Scott isn't going to live forever, even if he wants to, so he may at some point have to pass the torch on these Alien movies. Or he might be a robot. One of those two things.

We'll have to see how this all winds up going down, but fans can rest easy at the very least knowing that Ridley Scott doesn't seem to have any plans to retire. At least not in the near future. Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and is set for release on May 19.