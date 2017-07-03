While Fox Home Entertainment has not made an official announcement yet, several online retailers such as Amazon have listed Alien: Covenant for release on August 15. Today we have the first details regarding the special features, which will have nearly 20 minutes of deleted scenes, and over 100 minutes of special features altogether. We also have the cover artwork for the regular Blu-ray, along with the special edition Steelbook and the Target retailer exclusive, along with the special features details for this Alien prequel.

AvP Galaxy reports that there will be a total of 12 deleted and extended scenes on this Blu-ray release, which will run 17 minutes and 58 seconds. There will also be Audio Commentary by Ridley Scott, a Master Class: Ridley Scott that runs 55 minutes and 25 seconds, theatrical trailers, David's Illustrations and five featurettes, Meet Walter (2m 19s), Phobos (9m 8s), The Last Supper (4m 36s), The Crossing (2m 32s) and Advent (6m 40s). There will also not be an "extended cut" or "director's cut" edition of Alien: Covenant, with the regular Blu-ray featuring DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 soundtrack, while the 4K Blu-ray will have Dolby Atmos sound.

There will also be a Target retailer exclusive set available on August 15, which will come with a collectible 36-page booklet entitled The Creatures of Alien: Covenant, which will feature sketches of creatures such as the Neomorph, Xenomorph, and much more. Another report from May revealed that there will be a Best Buy exclusive Steelbook version of Alien: Covenant, along with a new six-film Alien Collection set that includes Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. No pricing details have been given for the Best Buy Steelbook or the six-film collection yet, but we do have artwork for all of these releases, which you can check out below.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus, and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world -- whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. The Alien: Covenant cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez and Noomi Rapace.

20th Century Fox hasn't revealed any details for the next movie in this trilogy, but Ridley Scott has recently teased plans for 6 more Alien movies. As of now, Alien: Covenant has earned $73.6 million domestic and $231.4 million worldwide, from a $97 million production budget. These numbers are far below both the domestic ($126.4 million) and worldwide ($403.3 million) totals for 2012's Prometheus, and while Ridley Scott may be planning six more Alien movies, if they continue to underperform at the box office, we may not see too many more of these sci-fi thrillers in theaters. Take a look at the artwork for the standard Blu-ray, along with the Target exclusive and the Best Buy steelbook exclusive.