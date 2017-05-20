Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been dethroned from the number one spot at the box office by Fox's Alien: Covenant. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opened on May 5th and has since gone on to earn over $275 million domestically and over $659 million worldwide, but the Guardians couldn't hold the number one spot for a third weekend in a row thanks to Alien: Covenant. The latest in the sci-fi series took in $15.5 million on Friday, nearly doubling and beating out the Guardians $8.8 million. Mixed reviews aside, Alien: Covenant is estimated to earn $40 million by the end of the weekend, which would make it the 2nd best debut for the series behind Prometheus.

Variety is reporting that Alien: Covenant earned $4.2 million for the early Thursday premiers and added another $15.5 million domestically on Friday across a total of 3,761 theaters in the United States. It has also been reported that the movie cost upwards of $90 million and has almost recouped thanks to strong worldwide box office earnings in addition to domestic earnings. The initial early estimations were considered to be low for a movie because of such mixed reviews, but in the end the predictions were right on the money and it was still enough earn the number one spot this weekend.

There's another reason besides the mixed reviews why Alien Covenant is not doing as well as Prometheus and that's because the latter was seen as quite the disappointment for long time fans of the Alien Franchise. Like a lot of science fiction movies, Prometheus was praised for its special effects and amazing visuals, but panned for its dialogue, character development, and even the overall story was trashed by fans and critic alike. Even director Ridley Scott considers Prometheus to be a mistake, which went on to hurt fans of the movie and the franchise as a whole.

It is still way too early to tell where Alien: Covenant will stack up with the rest of the franchise and that will take some time to figure out. The movie features an ensemble castled by Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterson, and Billy Crudup. The crew of the Colony ship think that they have discovered paradise, but instead they end up fighting hostile and dangerous alien forces. The movie has generally done better with critics and fans compared to the last movie, but fans still seem hesitant to get into the theaters and support the movie.

Elsewhere at the box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 fell into the aforementioned number 2 position while young adult romance Everything, Everything is estimated to come in 3rd. Finishing in 4th is Amy Schumer's Snatched, which is in its second weekend, while Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will place 5th. King Arthur continues to spiral out at 6th place in its second weekend, which isn't even close to its $175 million budget. Fate of the Furious, The Boss Baby, Beauty and the Beast, and How to be a Latin Lover round out the top ten at the box office this weekend.