If you didn't believe that James Franco was going to be part of the Alien: Covenant cast before, here's your definitive proof. 20th Century Fox has released the official Covenant Crew photo, and we see Franco standing front and center looking Jesus like in his white robes, and he's seen standing next to his frequent on-screen collaborator and sometimes comedy partner Danny McBride. Fox had this to say about the photo.

"Introducing the Alien Covenant crew. Check out the new photo below from the upcoming film, then watch Legion on FX tomorrow, February 22, for an exclusive Alien: Covenant debut."

So far, 20th Century Fox has released only one teaser trailer for Alien: Covenant. And this latest sneak peek doesn't sound like it will be the full-trailer either. Which makes us think that director Ridley Scott is being sneaky on his build-up to the May 19, 2017 release date. Perhaps much of the thrills, scares and mystery will remain intact for this true prequel to his 1979 thriller Alien.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

This latest image shows off the ensemble human cast. It includes Michael Fassbender, who reprises his role as David from Prometheus. He will also be playing a second android in this quasi-sequel to that movie. Joining him on screen are Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby. And as previously rumored, this photo confirms that James Franco will play a key, yet very small role, as the Covenant captain.

Some speculate that Franco is playing husband to Katherine Waterston's character, and that the pair are actually father and mother to the franchise's iconic Ripley character played by Sigourney Weaver in the first four Alien movies. There has even been a rumor that baby Ripley will be making an appearance in the movie before this chapter in the saga comes to a close.

The action won't end in Covenant. The movie is said to set up an all-new trilogy. This particular movie is also getting a standalone book sequel in September just five months after the sci-fi thriller hits the big screen. Alan Dean Foster, who has written previous Alien novelizations, will be writing the adaptation of the screenplay for Alien: Covenant, conveniently enough titled the 'Official Movie Novelization'. It will arrive in fine bookstores everywhere May 23 to coincide with the release of the movie. Titan Books will follow up this release on September 26 with Alien: Covenant 2, a 304-page tome being referred to as "The Official Sequel to the Blockbuster Film." At this time, Alien: Covenant 2 does not have a synopsis or any cover artwork.

So, to recount, here is the full crew photo for Alien: Covenant. If you want to see the latest footage, you'll need to tune into Legion on FX tomorrow night.