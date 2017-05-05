It's been five years since Ridley Scott returned to the cinematic world of Alien with Prometheus, a movie that was poised to be something truly special. A prequel to one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made. But it didn't quite live up to the expectations that many of us had placed on it. Now, Ridley Scott is back once again with Alien: Covenant, a movie that looks to deliver in the way that Prometheus didn't and, if the first reactions to the movie are to be believed, those who were let down last time may want to make room in their schedule for this one.

The world premiere of Alien: Covenant recently took place in London and, while full reviews of the movie are still under embargo, some social media reactions have surfaced. Lucky for fans of the franchise who are hoping this is going to be more in line with the original Alien, the reactions are mostly positive and promise the movie is scary and better than Prometheus. Here's what ComicUniverse's Jordan Samuel had to say about the movie.

"#AlienCovenant is definitely better than Prometheus, bringing back the needed horror into the franchise. Deadly beautiful and mysterious"

In fairness to Prometheus, the movie has found an audience in the handful of years since its release. Also, even just based on what we've seen in the trailers and other promotional material for Alien: Covenant, it is clear that Prometheus really set up what is going to happen in this movie. So even if you don't like Prometheus and you wind up loving Alien: Covenant, it will have probably been a necessary evil, so to speak. Here is what JoBlo Editor-In-Chief Paul Shirey had to say about it.

#AlienCovenant is an intense, strange and nightmarish continuation of the franchise. A great companion to Prometheus & the Alien mythos. Bloody, odd, mysterious and a staggering picture of madness at times. Horrific in unexpected ways. #AlienCovenant"

One of the many issues fans had with Prometheus is that, despite being part of the Alien universe, it didn't really seem to have many ties to the actual Alien lore. Even the marketing campaign sort of downplayed the connections to the franchise. That has been far from the case for Alien: Covenant. The title, the posters, the trailers, all of it have been leaning heavily on classic Xenomorph action and lots of tension, blood and scares, which is what many want from an Alien movie. So it should be nice for those looking forward to this movie that it sounds very much like those promises have been delivered on.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, James Franco, Noomi Rapace, Billy Crudup and Demian Bechir. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott and is set to hit theaters on May 19. You can check out some of the early social media reactions to Alien: Covenant for yourself below.

#AlienCovenant is definitely better than Prometheus, bringing back the needed horror into the franchise. Deadly beautiful and mysterious — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) May 4, 2017

#AlienCovenant is an intense, strange and nightmarish continuation of the franchise. A great companion to Prometheus & the Alien mythos. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 4, 2017

Bloody, odd, mysterious and a staggering picture of madness at times. Horrific in unexpected ways. #AlienCovenant — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 4, 2017

So Alien Convenant 😱😱😱😱 Definitely worth a trip to the cinema & a large box of popcorn! #AlienCovenant — JAMES INGHAM (@TheJamesIngham) May 4, 2017

#AlienCovenant is definitely better than Prometheus, bringing back the needed horror into the franchise. Deadly beautiful and mysterious — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) May 4, 2017

#AlienCovenant wow, amazing is all I can say. — 1 PUNCH SLOTH! (@2Folden) May 4, 2017

#aliencovenant was a great movie. Really enjoyed the twists. Not as scary as I hoped but maybe that's me not the movie. — christopher wright (@chriswright69) May 5, 2017