When Alien: Covenant lands in theaters this summer, it will bring with it a frightening new extra-terrestrial species known as the Neomorph. Empire Magazine has wisely decided to put this scary dude on the cover of their latest magazine. And as you can see, s/he certainly has the ability to sell several more copies of the magazine than any of the movie's main cast. This cover image gives us our best look yet at these scary Neomorphs, who may or may not have been genetically altered by David the android, played by Michael Fassbender.

Sadly, you won't be able to find this collector's cover lingering around the local newsstand. This particular image was created for the limited edition subscribers only version of this month's issue. And as you can see, it is quite stunning. The cover is said to be embossed in cardboard. And it comes with an iconic quite from Ridley Scott's original 1979 sci-fi masterpiece.

"Unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality..."

This special subscribers only issue will be arriving in mailboxes soon. The general public will be able to pick up the latest issue of Empire Magazine when it hits retail stores on April 20. That version of the magazine will have a totally different cover featuring a new image from Ridley Scott's hugely anticipated prequel to Alien, which also serves as a quasi-sequel to Prometheus.

This new cover was designed by graphic artist Jacey, who is clearly paying tribute to the work of H.R. Giger, which is as important to the legacy of Alien as Ridley Scott. Without Giger's designs, the first movie wouldn't be what it is.

This new images arrives on the eve of Alien Day, which happens April 26, a nod to planet LV-426 from the iconic Alien films. For this second annual event celebrating this franchise, cast members from Alien: Covenant will join fan-focused festivities including a live streaming event, an interactive trivia challenge, worldwide screenings, all-new product launches, special reveals and more. Fan activities include Alien Day live-streaming event at Fox Studios in Los Angeles: Beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on all ALIEN social channels and on the newly launched Alien Universe Hub (www.AlienUniverse.com), fans can interact with the cast via a question and answer session as well as view multiple behind-the-scenes segments highlighting the making of Alien: Covenant.

Fans should expect more product announcements, limited edition releases and exciting unveils to take place in the weeks ahead and through the theatrical premiere of Alien: Covenant. Among the key licensees joining the Alien Day celebration: Dark Horse Comics, Audible, Titan, NECA, Hallmark, PPW Toys, Cool Props, Funko and more. Fox Consumer Products is also partnering with multiple retailers including BoxLunch, FYE/TWE, Books-A-Million, and Spencer's Gifts, which will showcase exclusive Alien franchise merchandise, celebrating the day with in-store activations, and social media sweepstakes. And look out for a special Alien Day broadcast message from Madame Tussauds with further details of a terrifying arrival at one of their iconic locations this summer.

