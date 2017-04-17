With Alien: Covenant set to hit theaters in a little over a month, 20th Century Fox is finding interesting ways to promote the movie, without having to reveal too much in the process. This latest batch of promos take the franchise to an entirely new place, utilizing found footage to show some of the scares from a different angle, while also adding some of the human element into the mix. Outside of that, it has also been announced that there will be an Alien: Covenant VR experience on the way.

Starting with the new promo spots, 20th Century Fox released these online, to showcase a couple of new cast members from Alien: Covenant as they send messages back home. The first one features Katherine Waterston's character Daniels, who is sending a video message to her dad back on Earth. The footage of her talking to the camera is interweaved with jumpy footage of some of the other crew members having a bad day. The second message comes from Billy Crudup's character and is less scary, but still takes the found footage approach. It isn't clear if this footage will actually be used in the movie, but it would be interesting to see if Ridley Scott decided to at least partially take that approach. There will be plenty of twists in turns in Alien: Covenant that we don't yet see coming.

In Alien: Covenant, a lone ship heads for an undiscovered planet on the far reaches of the galaxy. The crew believe they have stumbled upon an untouched sanctuary. But there is a dark secret hiding in plain sight when an android emerges, revealing himself to be David from the Prometheus expedition. What he has planned is not good for anyone involved.

In addition to the new spots, it has been announced that Ridley Scott's production company RSA Films will be producing a brand new VR movie for Alien: Covenant. Not only that, but the company will be opening a new division dedicated entirely to creating VR content. No specific details were released about what the Alien: Covenant VR experience will entail, but it is directed by David Karlak. Here is what RSA Films President Jules Daly said in a statement about the new division of RSA Films.

"We have been heavily involved in VR for the past few years, and having a dedicated stand-alone division underscores our commitment to immersive media in both the brand and entertainment space. RSA's roster includes incredibly talented directors who understand the unique language of VR. We are pleased to offer this formidable resource to our clients."

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. The movie is directed by Ridley Scott and is set for release on May 19, 2017. Be sure to check out the brand new Alien: Covenant promos for yourself below.