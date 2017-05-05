Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, in collaboration with AMD, Alienware and FOX, today announce an exclusive virtual reality experience in select Regal Cinemas. Beginning May 4th, select Regal locations will feature Alien: Covenant In Utero virtual reality experience in 15 different cities, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime gaming experience. Alien: Covenant, from director Ridley Scott and distributed by 20th Century Fox, will arrive in Regal Cinemas across the country on May 19.

Produced by Ridley Scott and directed by David Karlak, Alien: Covenant In Utero is a 360-degree virtual reality journey into a living nightmare that offers a terrifyingly close and personal encounter as an alien Neomorph at the time of its birth. Fans will be able to experience the world around them and relive the very first memories of the Neomorph in an immersive environment. Here's what Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, had to say in a statement.

"The intense, action-packed nature of the Alien franchise makes it a perfect setting for virtual reality. Through our collaboration with Fox and AMD and Alienware, this innovative technology will add a whole new dynamic to the movie going experience for Alien: Covenant, and we are thrilled to offer this unique Virtual Reality experience for our Regal guests."

The traveling event will run in select Regal Cinemas from Thursday to Sunday beginning May 4 and concluding on June 4. The theaters will feature several Oculus Rift demo kiosks where viewers can immerse themselves in the powerful content before or after their movie. Each of the kiosks will be powered by Alienware Aurora PC's, which are designed for virtual reality and powered by Radeon RX 480 graphics cards. Regal invites all guests to enjoy this free experience. Regal Crown Club members will also have access to a priority fast-track line. Here's what Raymond Dumbeck, Director, AMD, had to say in his statement.

"AMD is proud to be working with our friends at Regal to bring this incredible Alien Covenant Virtual Reality Experience to cinema lobbies across the country. VR is currently the most eagerly anticipated development in immersive computing. AMD is excited to deliver the foundational technology for such premium and stunning VR experiences, engaging a broad range of consumers in a visceral and exciting way as well as enabling them to experience this truly transformational technology."

The tour kicks off today, May 4, in Houston, TX (Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 & IMAX), Boston, MA (Regal Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX) and Orange County, CA (Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX). On Friday, April 11, this VR experience heads to Atlanta, GA (Regal Atlantic Station 18 IMAX & RPX), New York, NY (Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX) and Los Angeles, CA (Regal LA LIVE A BARCO Innovation Center). The next three stops on May 18 are in Knoxville, TN (Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX), a New York suburb (Regal Commerce Center Stadium 18) and San Francisco, CA (Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX). The VR event then moves on May 25 to Chicago, IL (Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX), Philadelphia, PA (Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX) and Portland, OR (Regal Bridgeport Village Stadium 18 & IMAX) before wrapping up June 1 in Minneapolis, MN (Regal Brooklyn Center Stadium 20), Washington DC (Regal Majestic Stadium 20 & IMAX) and Seattle, WA (Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX). Here's what Zachary Eller SVP Marketing Partnerships, 20th Century Fox, had to say in his statement.

"Our goal at 20th Century Fox is to create incredible cinematic experiences. Partnering with Regal, AMD & Alienware on touring the Alien In Utero VR experience allows us to make sure the cinematic experience starts even before the movie begins!"

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. Here's what Chris Sutphen, director of marketing, Alienware had to say in his statement.

"VR can add so much to the movie going experience and Alienware, along with AMD, is excited to add the performance and reliability that Regal and 20th Century Fox count on. The Alien franchise is right up our alley and the Alien Covenant In Utero VR experience is a great example of how VR can add something new and interesting for moviegoers at participating Regal Cinemas."

FoxNext VR Studio is part of FoxNext, a newly created division driving immersive, next generation entertainment experiences in the areas of virtual and augmented reality, interactive gaming, mobile, console/PC content, and location-based entertainment across Twentieth Century Fox Film and Fox Network Group. For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD's global employees are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Take a look at the artwork for this Alien: Covenant In Utero VR experience.