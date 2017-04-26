Earlier this month, 20th Century Fox confirmed that it will continue the Alien Day tradition it started last year, with a full day of events celebrating the iconic franchise, and the upcoming Alien: Covenant, in theaters May 19. Today is the big day, April 26, in honor of the planet LV-426 from the iconic Alien films, which kicks off with a live-streamed Q&A event, featuring Alien: Covenant stars Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir and Jussie Smollett. But this live Q&A session is just the beginning, with fans even getting a chance to see the original Alien on the big screen once again.

This Q&A will be broadcast live from the historic Fox Studios in Los Angeles, with this special one-hour streamed event featuring cast members from Alien: Covenant, a Xenomorph Digital Art Battle, Exclusive Content Reveals, as well as the announcement of our Ultimate Alien Fan Art Contest! Fans can also participate in a trivia contest at AlienUniverse.com, where fans can also check out multiple behind-the-scenes segments highlighting the making of Alien: Covenant. The trivia contest will unveil a new quiz every four hours and 26 minutes, where fans will answer a series of rapid-fire questions, with one lucky fan winning a VIP trip to director Ridley Scott's hand imprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Later tonight, screenings of Ridley Scott's original 1979 Alien and his 2012 follow-up Prometheus will be held across the globe on Alien Day. At participating RPX Regal Cinema U.S. theaters and worldwide partners, fans can watch these sci-fi thrillers and be treated with exclusive content from Alien: Covenant and a one-of-a-kind commemorative item. There will also be product launch announcements coming in the weeks ahead, from companies such as Dark Horse Comics, Audible, Titan, NECA, Hallmark, PPW Toys, Cool Props, Funko and more, as we get closer and closer to the May 19 release date.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. The diverse cast includes Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Ridley Scott directs from a script by Jack Paglen, John Logan, Michael Green, which takes place 10 years after Prometheus, and kicks off a new trilogy that leads up to the original Alien movie. 20th Century Fox had originally set Alien: Covenant for release on August 4, but the studio later moved it to May 19, where it will go up against the 20th Century Fox family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and Warner Bros.' Everything, Everything. Take a look at the live stream video below with the cast of Alien: Covenant.