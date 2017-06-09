Alien: Covenant answered a lot of questions about the Alien universe, many we didn't even know needed answers. But we still have a lot of questions left lingering, and the official Alien: Covenant prequel novel, titled Alien: Covenant - Origins, is possibly going to solve that problem. Just don't expect it to reveal anything relating to David (Michael Fassbender) or Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace).

Per Bloody Disgusting, the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant - Origins, a direct prequel to the movie, has been revealed and it is going to be heavily connected to the Alien lore. Specifically, we are going to get some backstory on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is huge in the franchise. But it also probably isn't actually going to feature a lot, if any, actual aliens in it. Here's the official synopsis for Alien: Covenant - Origins.

"As the colony ship Covenant prepares for launch, and the final members of the crew are chosen, a series of violent events reveal a conspiracy to sabotage the launch. Yet the perpetrators remain hidden behind a veil of secrecy. The threat reaches all the way up to Hideo Yutani, the head of the newly merged Weyland-Yutani Corporation, when his daughter is kidnapped. Is the conspiracy the product of corporate espionage, or is it something even more sinister? While Captain Jacob Branson and his wife Daniels prepare the ship, Security chief Dan Lopé signs a key member of his team, and together they seek to stop the technologically advanced saboteurs before anyone else is killed, and the ship itself is destroyed in orbit."

So this sounds like some pretty hardcore insider baseball for Alien fans. One might have thought that an Alien: Covenant prequel novel would have explored what happened with David and Shaw on their journey after the events of Prometheus, but it looks like Ridley Scott may have some more plans for them on screen in the future. Assuming Alien: Covenant's lackluster box office doesn't hamper his plans for other installments. It also sounds like Alien: Covenant - Origins is going to give us a lot of perspective on some of the new characters we were introduced to in the latest Alien movie, which is what novels like this are very good for. While corporate espionage isn't what many fans may have had in mind, this is certainly interesting and different when it comes to something set in Alien universe.

Alan Dean Foster, who also wrote the official novelization for Alien: Covenant, among many other big novelizations over the years including the original Alien, wrote this prequel novel. This is a guy who is very familiar with the Alien series, so, even though this may not be the direct Prometheus sequel some have been looking for, it should feel pretty authentic. Even if it doesn't wind up having any actual aliens in it. Titan Books is releasing Alien: Covenant - Origins on September 26. So plan accordingly, Xenomorph lovers.