Last month, 20th Century Fox revealed the first poster for Alien: Covenant, which showed off a new Xenomorph while confirming that the release date has been pushed up nearly three months, from August 4, 2017 to May 19, 2017. The studio showcased the first footage during a press event in New York City earlier this month, with fans now wondering when the first trailer may arrive. Earlier today, the studio revealed a photo along with a mysterious caption that could hint the trailer's debut is closer than you think.

The photo debuted on the Alien Anthology Twitter earlier today, which was accompanied by a mysterious number, "220512052104." One member of the Alien-Covenant forums claims that the number is deciphered as "December 22, 12:05, 2104," which could mean that the first trailer will debut on December 22, at 12:05 PM. The year 2104 is reportedly when the story is set, 10 years after the events of Prometheus. If in fact the first footage is debuting on December 22, we should have some sort of official announcement soon.

Last week, an interesting rumor surfaced, which claimed that James Franco has been cast as the captain of the Covenant ship, which has not yet been confirmed. Ironically, we reported way back in 2010 that James Franco was being eyed for a role in Prometheus, but it was never specified which role he was pursuing. While his casting in Alien: Covenant has yet to be confirmed, we may get our first look at this character when the first trailer drops, whether that will happen in a few days, or sometime in the new year. The report from earlier this month claims James Franco's character is also the husband of Katherine Waterston's Daniels, although it is said he only appears within the first 10 minutes of the film.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus - and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world - whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Ridley Scott directs from a script by Jack Paglen (Transcendence), Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) and John Logan (Skyfall).

The supporting cast includes Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo and Callie Hernandez. This sci-fi thriller will go up against 20th Century Fox's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Warner Bros.' Everything, Everything, starring Nick Robinson, and the animated sequel The Nut Job 2. It will also open one week before two highly-anticipated movies, Paramount's Baywatch remake and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which both arrive on Memorial Day weekend next year. Take a look at this new photo below, as we wait for news about the first trailer for Alien: Covenant.