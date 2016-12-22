20th Century Fox is really serious about maintaining an element of mysteriousness around Alien: Covenant, but it seems to be working quite well. We are still waiting for the trailer to drop, which feels like it should be any day now, but yet another new image has surfaced from the movie and this is maybe the most intriguing one yet. Fans of the Alien franchise will be quick to notice the blood covered walls of a medical room, signaling some callback style carnage.

This latest photo was posted to the Alien Anthology Twitter account today and is the latest in a series of images, seemingly leading up to the release of the first Alien: Covenant trailer. Fans seem to be getting a little impatient, but that is only because images like this, which seems to tease an Alien chestburster (or some new form of Xenomorph creating such a bloody mess), are leading us to believe this is the Alien movie we've been waiting three decades for. It is looking like Alien: Covenant is going to be much more of a horror movie than anything else, which is what Ridley Scott did with the original.

Yesterday, the account showed off another photo that had some familiarity to it, but was much less of a violent tease. The photo seems to show the famous hallway of the engineer's ship, which usually means trouble is just around the corner. So, at least on the surface, it is much less bloody, but those who know the history of Alien know that this probably won't end well. That seems to gel with the marketing so far, as the first poster for Alien: Covenant was released online recently, featuring a Xenomorph cloaked in shadow looking mighty scary. In a stroke of simple brilliance, the poster has the very unnerving and short tagline of "run."

This new image also boasts some familiarity in the form of a mysterious sequence of numbers, as all of these recent photos have. This time, it is 224612072104, but that doesn't mean much since it doesn't seem like anyone online has definitely cracked the code yet. The only commonality is that every one of the photos has ended with 2104, which could be a military timestamp of some kind, but nobody really knows. It is just clear that Fox is getting ready for something big, which is probably the trailer for Alien: Covenant. The trailer has already been rated and was recently shown to critics at a press event, so it is most definitely ready to go. It's just a matter of when Fox wants to show it to the world.

Alien: Covenant is serving as both a Prometheus sequel and another prequel to the original Alien, with Ridley Scott once again returning to direct. Michael Fassbender is reprising his role as David in Alien: Covenant (as well as another android named Walter) and Noomi Rapace will be returning as Elizabeth, but she isn't expected to have a huge role in the movie. The rest of the new cast includes Danny McBride, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 19, 2017. Be sure to check out the new photos for yourself below.