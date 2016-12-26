We may not have all got what we wanted for Christmas, but 20th Century Fox did give us the first Alien: Covenant trailer, which was pretty much the perfect gift. The studio had been teasing us for quite a while leading up to the release, but it was very much worth the wait. Now, as an added bonus, they have released a few new images from the highly-anticipated next installment of the Alien franchise.

20th Century Fox dropped three new photos online shortly after the release of the first trailer for Alien: Covenant. The trailer revealed that this movie is going to be very much a horror thriller, much like the original was. These new photos definitely seem to tease the same thing. In the trailer, we see a creature getting ready to burst from the spine of one of the crewmates of the Covenant ship. One of these photos further teases that incident, which makes it look truly horrifying, yet very faithful to what fans love. In the original, the creatures were known to burst from the host's chest, so this appears to be a bit different.

Another one of the photos heavily focuses on the character Daniels, who is being played by Katherine Waterston. She is back to back with another one of her crewmates looking absolutely horrified and hoping for the best in what looks to be a very bad situation. She also looks to be decked out in some classic Alien garb, which again, points to this being what we have been wanting to see from this franchise again for nearly thirty years. Lastly, there is a photo of director Ridley Scott on set with Jussie Smollett.

Alien: Covenant marks a return to the Alien franchise, it appears in a much more proper way, for director Ridley Scott. He helmed the original Alien, which was released in 1979 and remains one of the most respected and beloved sci-fi movies ever made. He returned to the franchise in 2012 for Prometheus, but the movie was met with mixed reception from fans and critics and didn't have as much connective tissue to the original as many expected. The poster and title alone for Alien: Covenant promised that this movie will not be a repeat of Prometheus, but the trailer delivered in a big way and ensured fans that this will very much be the Alien franchise they know and love.

This new entry in the franchise is serving as both a Prometheus sequel and another prequel to the original Alien. Michael Fassbender is reprising his role as David in Alien: Covenant (as well as another android named Walter) and Noomi Rapace will be returning as Elizabeth, but she isn't expected to have a huge role in the movie. The rest of the new cast includes Danny McBride, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 19, 2017. Be sure to check out the new photos for yourself below.