You want blood? Ridley Scott will deliver it in spades with this summer's sci-fi horror outing Alien: Covenant, which owes more to the original 1979 classic Alien than any other sequel in the franchise. This movie is going to be one gloriously gory affair, and we have proof with one of several new photos that show off the Neomorph monster that will be terrorizing the Covenant crew.

Alien: Covenant will be invading Empire Magazine this month, and we already showed you the special subscriber's only cover that features an iconic Xenomporph embossed in cardboard, This special issue is getting a newsstand only cover as well, and will have a feature story that delves deep into the Alien mythos and the story behind this latest installment, which serves as both a sequel to 2012's Prometheus and the original Alien. Empire has also shared four images from the movie that are shocking, surprising, and just a little bit eerie.

These images have never-been-seen before. And as such, they do offer a few spoilers for the movie. So if you want to embark on this journey fresh and clean, we suggest you spin around and leave right now. Still with us? Ok, good, cause you definitely want to check out this first image if you're a horror fan or were disappointed by those bothersome PG-13 rated Alien vs Predator movies. This thing is not going to tread lightly on the gore.

The first new image features the much-talked about Neomorph, which is a new version of the classic Xenomorph alien seen in the previous movies. Here, we see that one of the Covenant members has not made it through this mission alive. The Neomorph is making quite the meal of it, chowing down on some bright red guts. The creature is quite a bit paler than we've ever seen before.

Ridley Scott says that the Neomorph design sprang from his love of nature documentaries. Especially the ones that turn into living nightmares, such as the expose on the infamous goblin sharks. He wanted this thing to look like something that could actually exist in our world. Covenant screenwriter John Logan adds this.

"Some of those nature videos are so stomach-churning that they don't pay me enough to watch them. But Ridley will see something to do with insects swarming, for example, which eventually finds its way into a movie. Usually there's some sort of grotesqueness we find interesting."

The second new image shows Michale Fassbender as android David, returning from Prometheus. Here we see him in what appears to be a flashback, where he interacts with Weyland Industries CEO Peter Weyland. Fassbender is taking on dual roles in the movie, playing a second android named Walter. About taking on two roles, Fassbender quips.

"My first question was, 'Do I get paid double?'"

The third, and perhaps most interesting image shows a mysterious figure standing on the Engineer's home planet. He is seen unleashing pods that were previously introduced in Prometheus. A forth and final image shows another Neomorph, who is transitioning and looking a bit closer to the classic xenomorph that we all know and love.

These latest images are just a taster spoon of what's to come. Empire is promising an epic and extensive 8-paged expose on Alien: Covenant in this month's issue. It will hit newsstands shortly. The movie, on the otherhand, is still exactly one month away, arriving in theaters on May 19, 2017. And we also have Alien Day to look forward to on April 26, which will bring plenty of more surprises.