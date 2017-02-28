The first poster for Alien: Covenant told us all to run. Now, a second poster has arrived, and it brings another ominous warning. This one tells fans to hide. And they might want to take that advice quick, as they don't have much time until a new breed of xenomorph is unleashed on the world. Big things are happening on the Covenant ship this week. And it promises to be terrifying.

The new trailer for Alien: Covenant is debuting tomorrow. And the murmurs are that it will be a red band trailer covered in red goo and glowing green slime. 20th Century Fox released the new poster for Alien: Covenant, which features the iconic face hugger egg, in advance of this brand new trailer debuting tomorrow, March 1st! The crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. Check out the brand new poster below and get ready for tomorrow's terrifying trailer!

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. When the crew uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. Ridley Scott returns to direct from a script by John Logan. His cast includes Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and James Franco.

Some speculate that Franco is playing husband to Katherine Waterston's character, and that the pair are actually father and mother to the franchise's iconic Ripley character played by Sigourney Weaver in the first four Alien movies. There has even been a rumor that baby Ripley will be making an appearance in the movie before this chapter in the saga comes to a close. A new teaser released last week strongly hints that Waterston is indeed pregnant.

The action won't end in Covenant. The movie is said to set up an all-new trilogy. This particular movie is also getting a standalone book sequel in September just five months after the sci-fi thriller hits the big screen. Alan Dean Foster, who has written previous Alien novelizations, will be writing the adaptation of the screenplay for Alien: Covenant, conveniently enough titled the 'Official Movie Novelization'. It will arrive in fine bookstores everywhere May 23 to coincide with the release of the movie. Titan Books will follow up this release on September 26 with Alien: Covenant 2, a 304-page tome being referred to as "The Official Sequel to the Blockbuster Film." At this time, Alien: Covenant 2 does not have a synopsis or any cover artwork.

You can take a look at the new poster art here, which shows an unhatched egg just waiting for a new face to violate. The latest trailer promises to bring plenty of scares, and may even give us our first look at some of the new monsters teased by Ridley Scott and his crew during production. Alien: Covenant arrives on May 19, 2017, and promises to be one of this summer's biggest blockbusters. Are you ready to join this flight crew?