20th Century Fox has unveiled a new international poster for the highly-anticipated Alien: Covenant, which gives fans a better look at star Katherine Waterston as Daniels, who is seen leading her team on this dangerous alien planet. We can also see Michael Fassbender's David, Billy Crudup's Christopher Oram and other members of the team, as they explore what they think is a save haven, but is actually a terrifying and hostile planet.

IMP Awards debuted this international poster, which features the main image transposed on top the iconic Xenomorph head, although we recently learned that they have a new name in this movie. Michael Fassbender revealed in a recent interview that these deadly aliens are known as "Neomorphs" in Alien: Covenant, although no further details have been given at this time. Hopefully we'll learn much more about this sci-fi sequel in just a few days, though.

20th Century Fox confirmed earlier this month that the second annual Alien Day is happening on Wednesday, April 26, a reference to the planet LV-426 from the original classic. Fans will be able to ask questions to the cast and filmmakers during an Alien Day livestreaming event at Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Fans can interact with the cast via a question and answer session as well as view multiple behind-the-scenes segments highlighting the making of Alien: Covenant. There will also be one-night-only theatrical screenings of both Alien and Prometheus, along with trivia challenges and much more.

Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. This film brings Ridley Scott back to the universe he created in Alien, with Alien: Covenant serving as the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus, and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction.

Alien: Covenant was originally scheduled for release in August, but Fox recently pushed the film up a few months to May 19, where it will go up against . The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup. Ridley Scott directs from a script by Jack Paglen (Transendence), Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) and John Logan (Skyfall). Take a look at this international poster below to prepare for Alien: Covenant, in theaters next month.