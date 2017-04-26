Happy Alien Day, everyone! And what would Alien Day be this year without some brand new stuff related to the highly-anticipated next installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant? Don't worry, Fox has us covered on that front in a big way, as they have released a brand new prologue for Alien: Covenant that finally shows us what happened to Elizabeth Shaw and David after the events of Prometheus.

Credit where credit is due, Fox and Ridley Scott are doing a great job of putting together a very compelling marketing campaign for this movie without having to give the whole thing away. They're still giving plenty of it away, but seemingly not all of it. Fox released this new prologue, titled "The Crossing," as part of the Alien Day festivities and it is a huge deal. At least for those who like to know more about the Alien mythology, which is really what these new Alien movies are all about.

"The Crossing, an official prologue short to Alien: Covenant, reveals what happened to crew members Dr. Elizabeth Shaw and the synthetic David after the events of Prometheus. Set aboard an abandoned Engineer vessel, Dr. Shaw repairs David as they continue their search for humanity's creators."

In the video, we see Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) repairing David (Michael Fassbender), who was pretty close to scrap by the end of the movie. David provides the voiceover for the video, which is for some reason very unsettling, but it does teach us an awful lot about the events that occurred between Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. More and more it is looking like David is going to wind up playing arguably the biggest role in what threatens the humans in Alien: Covenant and, since it is a prequel to the original movies, pretty much everyone who ever met their demise at the hands (or mouths) of a Xenomorph.

This is the second Alien prologue video that Fox has released for Alien: Covenant, like the first one, which showed the crew before they enter cryosleep aboard the Covenant ship on their journey, this will not appear in the movie. It is meant to serve as a bit of setup for the movie and helps to satiate our appetites before Alien: Covenant hits theaters, without having to show us actual footage from the movie. This video does lead up to something we have seen in one of the promo photos that was released, which makes it look like David has developed a bit of a dark streak.

Prometheus disappointed quite a few people when it was released, but the more and more we see about Alien: Covenant makes it seem like that movie was extremely necessary and that it could wind up looking better in hindsight. The cast for Alien: Covenant includes Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Demian Bechir, Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and is set for release on May 19. Be sure to check out the brand new prologue for yourself below.