They've all sacrificed so much to be a part of Covenant. But they really have no idea what's in store. Earlier this week, 20th Century Fox unleashed the second trailer for Alien: Covenant. Today, we get a second version of this trailer that has been marked Red Band by the MPAA. Which means it comes packed with a few extra moments of blood and gore.

This latest trailer follows the same structure as the one released earlier in the week. But it does have a couple of shots that were deemed to over the top for PG-13 audiences. This is the trailer that will be screening with Logan throughout the weekend. But you don't need to buy a ticket, as we have the gloriously blood sneak peek in all its glory right here for you to enjoy.

There are basically two new scenes included here. The first shot comes after the initial attack by the Neomorph. It shows a skinned humanoid posed in a very peculiar position. The second new scene comes after we watch a hooded figure raise a gun. We see a shot of Callie Hernandez in the shower covered in blood.

While they don't provide much more context than what we saw in the green band version, these scenes do offer up a darker tone for Ridley Scott's much anticipated return to this world. The trailer still offers plenty of monster action as we see some of the new Aliens on display. It's possible that we won't get much more footage heading into the release this summer.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When the crew uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. Ridley Scott returns to direct from a script by John Logan. His cast includes Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and James Franco.

Some speculate that Franco is playing husband to Katherine Waterston's character, and that the pair are actually father and mother to the franchise's iconic Ripley character played by Sigourney Weaver in the first four Alien movies. There has even been a rumor that baby Ripley will be making an appearance in the movie before this chapter in the saga comes to a close. A new teaser released last week strongly hints that Waterston is indeed pregnant.

The action won't end in Covenant. The movie is said to set up an all-new trilogy. This particular movie is also getting a standalone book sequel in September just five months after the sci-fi thriller hits the big screen. Alan Dean Foster, who has written previous Alien novelizations, will be writing the adaptation of the screenplay for Alien: Covenant, conveniently enough titled the 'Official Movie Novelization'. It will arrive in fine bookstores everywhere May 23 to coincide with the release of the movie. Titan Books will follow up this release on September 26 with Alien: Covenant 2, a 304-page tome being referred to as "The Official Sequel to the Blockbuster Film." At this time, Alien: Covenant 2 does not have a synopsis or any cover artwork.

Alien: Covenant promises to be one of this summer's biggest blockbusters. Even with its R-rating firmly in place. A true monster show covered in blood and gore, you can check out some of the surprises audiences have in store with this exciting new trailer. Run. Hide. This is your last warning.