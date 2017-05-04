20th Century Fox will unveil its highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant in theaters May 19, but today marks the world premiere screening at the Odeon Theater in London. For those who can't make it to the premiere, the studio has set up a Facebook Live stream, where fans can watch all of the stars and filmmakers walk the red carpet before the big screening. It remains to be seen if there will be live streams in place for the movie's domestic premiere in the United States, as we count down towards the highly-anticipated release. This comes just a week after the cast appeared for a live Alien Day Q&A, that was also live-streamed.

This live stream was set up through Facebook Live, which allows fans to leave reactions and comments as the live stream goes on. The cast for Alien: Covenant includes Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and James Franco, although it hasn't been confirmed if all of these stars will appear at the premiere or not. Still, this live stream brings the red carpet experience to you, from the comfort of your own home.

This Alien: Covenant story will take place 10 years after Prometheus, bringing director Ridley Scott back to the universe he created, with a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. This movie follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, who are heading towards a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, when they discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape. It has also been confirmed that Michael Fassbender not only returns as the previously-headless android David, but also as a new robotic character named Walter.

Back in March, a new short film debuted entitled Meet Walter, which introduced fans to this new android. Director Ridley Scott teamed up with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) for this short, which reveals Walter is the "world's most advanced synthetic companion." Walter is said to be, "created to serve and designed to help achieve a better human experience with intelligence." Ridley Scott came up with the concept for this short, which was directed by the filmmaker's son, Luke Scott.

Ridley Scott directs Alien: Covenant from a screenplay by John Logan and Dante Harper from a story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green. The filmmaker also serves as producer along with Mark Huffman, Michael Schaefer, David Giler and Walter Hill. 20th Century Fox had originally set an August 4 release date for Alien: Covenant, but it was later pushed to May 19, where it will go up against Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and Everything, Everything. Take a look at the live stream for the Alien: Covenant world premiere in London.