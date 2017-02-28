It is very clear at this point that Fox is not messing around with the marketing campaign for Alien: Covenant. This is going to be the first movie in the Alien franchise since Prometheus, which to many didn't feel like a proper entry in the beloved sci-fi series and the marketing played it pretty coy in terms of making any connections. That is not the case this time. They are going all in on putting their best foot forward, which is evidenced by this brand new, full-length trailer for the upcoming Alien prequel.

20th Century Fox released the new trailer for Alien: Covenant online today, which is expected to be attached to Logan when that hits theaters this weekend. The trailer was announced via the official Twitter account for the movie, which also came with a brand new poster. Again, much like the first Alien: Covenant poster, it teases some classic Alien imagery with a very simple message; "hide." The first poster boasted a similar message, with a Xenomorph cloaked in shadow and "run" as the tagline. It is clear that this movie is going to be much more in line with the horrors moviegoers experienced in the original Alien back in 1979.

Director Ridley Scott is making his welcomed return to the Alien franchise with Alien: Covenant. The movie serves as both a sequel to 2012's Prometheus and a prequel to the original Alien. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

This new trailer is just the latest in a series of excellent marketing for Alien: Covenant. They are revealing plenty to keep us excited, but not enough to really spoil anything. Last week, the studio released a prologue for the movie that showed the entire crew aboard the Covenant ship before heading into cryosleep on their long journey. That segment won't even be in the movie, but it was a great way to familiarize fans with the new cast without having to give away content from the actual movie. Be excited. Be very excited.

The cast for this new entry in the Alien franchise includes Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Demian Bichir, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby and Billy Crudup.Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and is set for release on May 19. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for the movie for yourself below.